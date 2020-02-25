



The Jillaroos are taking on Japan’s Junior Women’s Team in four international matches in Canberra from 22-26 February. Get the latest updates here.





Match 1 (22 February 2020)



The Jillaroos have opened their series against Japan’s Junior Women’s Team with a 3-1 penalty shootout win after scores were locked 2-2 at full time.



Despite both sides creating numerous chances in the opening half an hour, the game remained scoreless at the main interval.



The deadlock was eventually broken in the 34th minute courtesy of Jillaroos captain Aisling Utri, who struck truly from a penalty corner to give the home side the lead.



Utri’s goal was all that separated the teams heading into what would be an action packed last quarter.Within the space of three minutes, Japan turned the game on its head when they struck twice to hit the front with seven minutes to go.



But there was still time for one more twist and it came when Alice Arnott pounced to draw the Jillaroos level.



Neither side could snatch a winner in the final three minutes as the full time hooter sounded, meaning a penalty shootout would decide the contest.



Utri, Courtney Schonell and Emma de Broughe all converted their penalties, while goalkeeper Hannah Astbury played her part as Japan missed two of theirs to give the Jillaroos victory.



Reflecting on the match, Jillaroos Head Coach Tim White said he was pleased with the first up performance.



“Being the first game of the series, we played some pretty good hockey and started to do some things that we were hoping to achieve in terms of our structure and our way of playing,” said White.



“We had a number of penalty corners and chances but were only 1-0 up at three quarter time. Then Japan scored twice in quick succession from a couple of defensive lapses.



“But we were able to get an equaliser and then in the shootout the girls managed to score all three penalties, so overall there were some good signs but also lots of things to review and improve on.”



Match Details

Jillaroos 2 (A.Utri 34’, Arnott 57’)

Japan Junior Women’s Team 2 (Sano 51’, Orui 53’)

Jillaroos win 3-1 on penalties

Click here for the full match details.



Match 2 (23 February 2020)



The Jillaroos have defeated Japan’s Junior Women’s Team 5-1 in the second match of their four match series in Canberra.



The Australians led 2-1 at half time before rounding off a clinical display.



Just as she did in Match 1, Jillaroos captain Aisling Utri opened the scoring from a penalty corner, which came in the 9th minute.



No less than 60 seconds later Carly James made it 2-0 from another penalty corner to give the home side a dream start.



Shiho Kobayakawa pegged a goal back for Japan in the 21st minute, however it proved just a momentary blip for the Jillaroos as they struck three more times in the second half.



Renee Rockliff’s 41st minute field goal made it 3-1 before Courtney Schonell and Morgan Blamey got in on the act in the last quarter to round off a result that Jillaross Head Coach Tim White was tighter than the final scoreline suggested.



“When I reflect on Match 2, there were things that we looked to improve on which we did,” said White.



“We were rewarded with some good play by getting some goals on the board, but Japan still had their chances as well.”



“From a stats point of view, we probably created as many if not more chances in the first game, but we were more efficient in our attacking areas in this match and managed to finish off.



White said the opening two matches, which came after a solid week long training camp with the full Junior Development Squad, have been a valuable learning experience for his team for a host of reasons.



“Just like the opportunity we had against New Zealand and India at the end of last year, these series are great for both nations,” said White.



“Japan are a well skilled, well organised opponent and we expect another two difficult matches to come in the series.”



“I think what the girls have done a really good job at is that every athlete from the National Junior Squad who was the camp got a lot out of it.



“Then once we changed focus and turned our attention to preparing to play against Japan, I have been really impressed with the team’s ability to get on board with the way we want to go about things.



“I have been really impressed by the way the playing group, both the more senior members and also the junior players, have driven the culture side of things because with these opportunities, we’re not only looking for performance outcomes but also development outcomes as a group and individually.



“I’m confident that we are ticking some boxes in those two categories.



With four matches in five days, White also sees the benefits in players knowing what it takes to manage a challenging schedule and workload.



“This is a demanding series and comes off the back of a national training camp, so part of the reasons for this is to see and understand their ability in this kind of environment,” said White.



“They have had to prepare and recover well during the national camp, and then once the series has started, playing four matches in five days is demanding, both from a physical and mental perspective.”



“It’s a great experience and opportunity for them to understand the requirements of playing back to back matches.”



Match Details

Jillaroos 5 (A.Utri 9’, James 10’, Rockliff 41’, Schonell 55’, Blamey 60’)

Japan Junior Women’s Team 1 (Kobayakawa 21’)

Click here for the full match details.



Match 3 (25 February 2020, 6pm AEDT)

Match 4 (26 February 2020, 10am AEDT)

Jillaroos Team (Australia’s Junior Women’s Hockey Team) for Japan internationals

Name Date of Birth State

Alice Arnott 25/02/1998 Darling Point, NSW

Hannah Astbury 15/09/1998 Cannon Hill, QLD

Morgan Blamey 2/07/1998 Warrawee, NSW

Isabella Colasurdo 15/06/2000 East Keilor, VIC

Claire Colwill 19/09/2003 Mackay, QLD

Emma de Broughe 6/09/2000 Park Holme, SA

Kendra Fitzpatrick 4/04/2001 Balmoral, QLD

Annie Gibbs 20/05/1998 Waterford, WA

Amy Hammond 1/07/1998 Kangaroo Flat, SA

Ruby Harris 24/06/2001 Korinda, QLD

Carly James 8/04/1998 Point Cook, VIC

Morgan Mathison 12/04/2000 Balmoral, QLD

Eva Reith Snare 6/10/2001 Orange, NSW

Renee Rockliff 31/03/1999 Victoria Park, WA

Courtney Schonell 17/09/2000 Narellan Vale, NSW

Hattie Shand 11/01/2000 North Adelaide, SA

Maddi Smith 17/03/2000 Parramatta, NSW

Aisling Utri 21/03/1998 Moonee Ponds, VIC

Ciara Utri 6/04/2001 Moonee Ponds, VIC

Grace Young 23/08/2002 Yowie Bay, NSW



