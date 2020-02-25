Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Guyana’s hockey Vets deliver Republic Day gold for the nation.

Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 8
By Royston Alkins


The Guyana Veteran hockey team which clinched a gold medal in the Canada hockey indoor tournament Sunday.   

The score-line read 4-3 at the sound of the final whistle in Guyana’s favour on Sunday as a Veteran hockey team secured an empathic triumph over host Canada Red in the final of the Field Hockey Canada International Masters indoor tournament.



It was an ideal finish for the Guyanese on the day the nation celebrated its 50th Republic anniversary. Jonathan Roberts was at the forefront of the win after netting a brace.

He received support from Anthony Solomon and Alan Fernandes who netted the other goals for the Guyanese.

Stabroek News

