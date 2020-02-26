



Felix Denayer will extend his stay at “the most beautiful club in the world” as he agreed terms with KHC Dragons for another four seasons.





In a post about securing his services for an extended period, Dragons said: “At a time when the Red Lions are in high demand both domestically and by top foreign clubs, this is hugely significant for Dragons and Belgian Hockey.



“By keeping world class players such as ‘Flex’, who has been a member of KHC Dragons for 25 years, within our own ranks, we offer the opportunity to young talents to learn from his know-how, game insight and game strategy, using seasoned players to give them a springboard to an international hockey career.”



On the pitch, Dragons returned to action with a 3-2 win over Waterloo Ducks on the 10th day of the Belgian league with Shane O’Donoghue scoring the winner a few seconds from the end.



Dragons started without the services of Manu Stockbroekx with an ankle injury but they went in front early on through Henri Raes; Victor Charlet equalised but an immediate response from Florent van Aubel made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute from Cédric Charlier’s cross.



Charlet equalised once again with just two minutes to go but Dragons earned a corner at the end which the Irishman slung into the goal for a memorable win.



Waterloo Ducks stay top of Group B while Dragons are in fourth place in Group A after the weekend’s action.



Royal Léopold remain top of Group A courtesy of a hard fought 2-1 win over Leuven. Tom Boon put Leo in front with two goals in the first 10 minutes but the students were never fully shaken off with Jules Coolen halving the gap from the penalty spot before half-time.



Next Sunday looks like a key weekend with Leo hosting Waterloo in a meeting between the two group leaders.



Euro Hockey League media release