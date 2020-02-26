Northglen News, caught up with the talented player to find out what her 100th cap meant to her.





Durban North resident, Cindy Hack made history at the end of last year becoming (at the time) the first South African indoor hockey player to reach 100 caps. She also recently scored her 100th goal for the national team in a series against Poland. Here she is pictured with her daughters, Lexi and Addison.



LAST year at the SPAR Indoor Series between South Africa and Ireland, Durban North resident, Cindy Hack, became the first African and South African hockey player to reach the 100 caps milestone.





Though that feat has now been matched by fellow resident, Jessica O’Connor, Northglen News, caught up with the talented player to find out what the achievement meant.



“My 100th cap was an absolute dream of mine. I have dreamt about it since I was a little girl and to be able to achieve that infront of my home crowd, my family and my two daughters is honestly indescribable. To me it was not about the 100th game but all 99.





Cindy Hack celebrates after scoring a goal. PHOTO: Submitted



“The 99 games that got me to this one and the ones that follow. There are so many people who have been apart of my journey that I am so grateful to them. Each and every one of them has played a part in getting me to where I am today, and I am blessed to have had them in my life. For me, its about enjoyment, happiness and love for the game. As long am I am loving it and playing at my top level I will continue to play,” she explained.



Hack, who then played five more games for the national team made another slice of history by scoring her 100th goal for the team.



“I scored my 100th goal in my 105th test match in Poland where I won player of the tournament. This was also incredible for us as Poland are ranked sixth in the world and we drew the series, which was an amazing achievement for my team,” she said.



Hack, who attended Our Lady of Fatima DSC and is a member of the Riverside Hockey Club said the team were prepping for the African qualifier for the indoor World Cup next year.







“There is an Indoor World Cup in 2021 and our team will be fighting for a spot at the African qualifier in June. Once and if we qualify we will then have a new schedule put in place to work towards to World Cup. We will all be working towards this team, and ultimately working together to ensure our qualification and further success at the World Cup,” she said.



