

Sam Ward, right, admitted to emotional day PIC: Instagram/Sam Ward



Sam Ward’s bravery is “shining through” as the GB forward made his first steps back to competitive hockey with back-to-back games over the weekend.





Ward scored an equalising penalty corner flick against Surbiton on Saturday in a 3-3 draw before netting Old Georgians’ only goal in a 3-1 defeat to Hampstead & Westminster on Sunday.



Ward admitted to a day “full of emotion” following his comeback game at Surbiton which saw him wear goggles during the match.



“I owe a lot of things to people, a long way still to go, but to have the support of friends and family I did today was amazing, I’m slightly emotional and overwhelmed by it all,” he wrote on social media.



His coach at Old Georgians, Mike Hughes said: “There was a lot of hype around the game and he’s throwing himself in there.”



Hughes expects Ward to get back to match fitness over the next few weeks.



He added: “It will be him adapting to the injury and getting his sharpness back to the world class player he is. His bravery is shining through and it’s great to have him back.”



Hughes added that Ward is “one of the most compassionate people you will come across.”



Hughes praised Ward during his recovery following surgery after a club member broke his elbow and the forward was the first to send him a video message. “The family was made up,” said Hughes.



“He is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met and he wants to be involved and be part of the club.



