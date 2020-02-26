

Photo – Robert Swanepoel / Run Ride Dive



Germany performed superbly in winning the opening test 11-2 against a somewhat understrength South African Men’s side at Wits University. The Germans showed why they were the gold medallists at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games as they were clinical in attack.





The Germany side did not hide their big names as all of Tobias Hauke, Florian Fuchs, Martin Hans and Martin Zwickler featured from the touring squad of 26. Germany have only just started their 2020 FIH Pro League campaign, but in truth the focus Is almost entirely on the Tokyo games in July, where the two nations will meet in their fourth game.



Germany were dominant throughout, although as the four penalty corners showed, the South Africans competed spiritedly but ultimately were outplayed in front of a fantastic crowd. Germany’s goal came through Constantin Staib (3), Jonas Gomoll (4), Matthias Muller (2), Malte Helwig and Paul Kaufmann.



Kais Al Saadi, the German coach, shared his thoughts with Hockey.de after the game:



“In parts it was a very refreshing international game, with ups and downs. There were some great combinations and great goals, but also some negligence on the defensive, which led to a whole series of corners and two goals conceded. This shows that the difference today was more on the offensive and less on defending. I'm very happy about a very appealing debut by Paul-Philipp Kaufmann and - especially in the first half - by Alex Stadler in goal. Tomorrow the second game comes with a changed line-up.”



The South African goals game through Bili Ntuli and Ignatius Malgraff making his return to the national team. There will not be a lot of time to lick their wounds as the two teams meet again tomorrow at Wits University. The games are also being live streamed on Shoott South Africa Facebook page



SA Hockey Association media release