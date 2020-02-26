2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - This weekend
28 Feb 2020 20:00 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
1 Mar 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5
|14
|15
|2
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|10
|3
|10
|3
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|10
|4
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6
|9
|9
|5
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
|6
|Belgium
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|7
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|27
|-22
|0