28 Feb 2020 20:00 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

1 Mar 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 5 4 0 0 0 1 19 5 14 15 2 New Zealand 6 3 0 0 1 2 13 10 3 10 3 Australia 4 1 1 1 1 0 6 5 1 10 4 Argentina 4 3 0 0 0 1 15 6 9 9 5 Great Britain 4 1 1 1 0 1 6 4 2 6 6 Belgium 4 1 1 0 1 1 7 9 -2 6 7 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22 0



