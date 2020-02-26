2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - This weekend
28 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
1 Mar 2020 15:00 (GMT +13) NZL v ARG (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11
|8
|14
|2
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|17
|17
|0
|11
|3
|Australia
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|19
|16
|3
|10
|4
|India
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|10
|5
|Spain
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|19
|27
|-8
|7
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|7
|Argentina
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|12
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|9
|New Zealand
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|19
|-11
|5