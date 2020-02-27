Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Ireland Announce Squad for South Africa Humidity Tour

Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 25
Hockey Ireland announce the Ireland Women’s squad who will travel to Durban in South Africa at the end of March. The 21 players selected will undertake eight matches while during the tour, against China, South Africa and Japan.



Speaking on the announcement Head Coach, Sean Dancer, said, “We have selected a very balanced squad for our South Africa tour. This will be an important period for us, not just for team performance but also exposure to humid conditions. We are looking forward to seeing Megan Frazer return to competition after a long rehab period, and the un-capped addition of Ellie McLoughlin in our environment."

The squad is as follows:

Selection

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

1

Ayeisha McFerran

Ulster

Goal Keeper

23

96

2

Roisin Upton

Munster

Defender / MF

25

70

3

Nikki Evans

Leinster

Striker

29

191

4

Kathryn Mullan (Captain)

Ulster

MF / Striker

25

186

5

Shirley McCay

Ulster

Defender

31

299

6

Megan Frazer

Ulster

Def / MF / Str

28

136

7

Elana Tice

Leinster

Defender

21

102

8

Gillian Pinder

Leinster

Midfielder

27

164

9

Beth Barr

Ulster

Defender

24

20

10

Lizzie Colvin

Ulster

Midfielder

29

189

11

Nicola Daly

Leinster

MF / Striker

31

189

12

Hannah Matthews

Leinster

Defender

28

140

13

Sarah Hawkshaw

Leinster

MF / Striker

22

26

14

Anna O’Flanagan (Vice Captain)

Leinster

MF / Striker

29

201

15

Zoe Wilson

Ulster

Defender / MF

22

103

16

Ellen Curran

Leinster

Midfielder

20

19

17

Alison Meeke

Leinster

Def / MF / Str

28

145

18

Ellie McLoughlin

Leinster

Goal Keeper

19

-

19

Hannah McLoughlin

Leinster

Def / MF / Str

20

10

20

Sarah Torrans

Leinster

Striker

20

21

21

Naomi Carroll

Munster

Striker

26

111

Irish Hockey Association media release

