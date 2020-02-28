



The Hockey Foundation in New Zealand is excited to announce they have supported their first projects for the year to two deserving associations Otago Hockey and Nelson Hockey, both focusing on proving great development programmes for kids with an important coach development focus.





We believe that to grow the game we all love it is so important to start at the grass-root level. By mentoring and upskilling coaches, it will benefit the numbers of kids developing and enjoying hockey.



“Thank you to the Hockey Foundation for your generous contributions to our organisation. The grant will help aid us in providing an Open Development Program to the Nelson Hockey Community. The goal of the program is to grow the young athletes and Coaches in Nelson to develop their hockey skills and knowledge of the game with the overall goal to grow the sport within the region.”



“Otago Hockey is extremely grateful for the support offered by the foundation. The foundation’s commitment to our upcoming programmes is going to be of great assistance in helping us to get out wider than the boundary of our association and support the greater hockey community with a fantastic player and coach development opportunity.



The foundation is also supporting us with an exciting new event where we have partnered with three other sports to provide a fantastic participation opportunity and introduction to the sport for 300 primary aged girls.”



The next round of Funding applications close on the 1st April. The Hockey Foundation wants to invest back into our communities with innovative, sustainable projects that help grow the game and level of our sport.



We also encourage people to apply for the Chica Gilmer scholarship for a deserving U19 female player or umpire and the Alan Lints Senior Scholarship for a deserving U19 male umpire. Applications close on the 31st March.



Please visit our website for more information on this www.hockeyfoundation.co.nz



Hockey New Zealand Media release