By Washington Onyango





Vivian Onyango of Lakers (R) tussles for the ball against Strathmore University's Cynthia Achieng during premier league match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango/Standard]



Lakers and Wolverines Hockey Club have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2020 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League season, which kicks off on Saturday.





The Kenya Hockey Union released fixtures for the new season that will have six leagues; Premier League (men and women), Super League (men and women) and National League (men east and western region).



And with less than 48 hours to the start of the season, teams have been making vital adjustments and recruitment as they aim to assemble a stronger squad.



Kisumu-based Lakers, who finished fourth in their 2019 debut season, continued with their philosophy of tapping young talent after signing 10 new players.



Team manager John Paul Otieno told Standard Sports they signed four defenders, four midfielders and two goalkeepers with majority of them being students drawn from top hockey performing schools and colleges within the region.



“We brought in a crop of young talented players from Maseno University, Sigalagala Polytechnic, Egerton University, Trans Nzoia High School and Bondo. We are giving the young players an opportunity to grow,” Otieno said.



The team new signings are Prudence Mugala, Nancy Oyagi, Linda Nelima, Lancy Leah (defenders), Debra Otieno, Maurine Achieng, Lencer Akinyi, Ruth Oluoch (midfielders) and Quinter Okore, Rebecca Nasambu (goalkeepers).



In Nairobi, Wolverines have also beefed up their squad with eight players ahead of their premier league debut.



The Dutch Flower Group (DFG) sponsored club clinched a ticket to this year’s premier league after winning the 2019 Hockey Women Super League ahead of Orange Leonas, who will also be making their debut.



Wolverines head coach Gordon Oduor exuded confidence in the new signings saying he is focused on securing a podium finish during their first year in the premier league.





Wolverines Hockey Club. [Courtesy]



He said they have signed Pauline Achieng (University of Nairobi), Mary Kyusia (Multimedia University), Jackline Kaguya (Kenyatta University), Nancy Wanjue (Strathmore) Lucy Kimari (Sliders), Viona Atieno (Tigoi Girls), Pauline Nduta and Jane Kamau (Kerugoya Girls).



Team manager Dennis Owoka saidhe has his eyes fixed on a long term goal of taking part Africa Cup for Club Champs (ACCC) in 2022.



“The league is tough and most of our players have never featured in the premier league so it’s a tall order. In our recruitment, we have a blend of tried and tested in Lucy Kimari and Nancy Wanjue. We also brought in super league player of the year Pauline Atieno.”



“Personally, I have the girls to work hard and finish in a respectable position with a top four finish will be a bonus. We will strengthen further this season and hopefully represent the country in the ACCC in 2022. Key is to develop our young players to championship levels. The journey has started and we are not looking back,” said the former Butali Sugar head coach.



Strathmore University have also beefed their squad with majority coming from high schools namely Rita Opiyo, Damaris Akinyi, Beryl Akinyi, Jane Mango (Nyamira Girls), Cickline Achieng (Kisumu Girls), Lillian Wasonga (Eregi Girls), Maurne Ongode and Stephaine Rebecca (Sinyolo Girls), Rachel Kamau (Misihu Girls0 and Veice Sudi (Keremi Girls).



Wolverines will begin their premier league trophy hunt against Strathmore University on March 8 with Lakers first match coming in April against Amira Sailors.





Ashley Akinyi of Lakers tussles for the ball with Strathmore University's Denis Odongo during premier leage match in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango/Standard]



