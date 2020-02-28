It could hardly be more competitive at the head of the women`s Premiership – Edinburgh University, Clydesdale Western, Watsonians and Dundee Wanderers all rest on 21 points, separated only by goal difference, with Western Wildcats waiting to pounce only two points adrift.





The game of the day therefore is Watsonians` home clash with champions Edinburgh University at Peffermill.



The sides met on the opening day in the campaign and Watsonians emerged with a 4-3 victory, courtesy of a double from Lucy Lanigan while Bella Fisken and Sarah Jamieson got the others. In fact, Jamieson has been a regular on target for Watsonians and could be the biggest threat to the students` defence.



Watsonians coach Keith Smith gave a confident assessment of the task ahead.



“We’re expecting a tough game as we know all about Uni’s attacking threat, but they will be well aware now that we can cause plenty of problems for them too.



“We know when we play well that we’re more than a match for anyone; the challenge for us in the second half of the season is to be close to our best more consistently.”



Smith confirmed a couple of players out with long-term injuries and they will also be without the influential Lucy Lanigan who is Australia for the rest of the season.



But Smith added: “We’ve got a big squad this season and real competition for places, so we can be confident of our strength in depth.”



When Keith Smith was referring to University`s attacking strength, he will no doubt mark out Amy Brodie for special attention. The former Scotland player was on fire towards the end of the first half of the season, 13 strikes in the last five outings was impressive finishing.



Edinburgh coach Sam Judge is confident that circumstances have changed since the opening game of the season.



“We are looking forward to getting the second half of the season started and want to maintain top spot so we’re going to have to beat Watsonians to do that.



“It will be tough as we lost to them earlier in season but I believe we are a different team now and am confident we can win.”



Judge confirmed that the champions will not quite be at full strength, Laura Swanson is still a few weeks away from full fitness. But like Watsonians, the Edinburgh coach maintained that there is strength in depth in her squad for Saturday`s clash.



The four team log-jam at the top is certain to be broken up in some way following the outcome of the Peffermill encounter.



Second-placed Clydesdale should move on to 24 points at the expense of Hillhead, given the earlier result was a 5-1 victory for the Titwood-based outfit.



Dundee Wanderers will aim to follow suit after their visit to GHK, last time out the Taysiders totalled eight without reply. Wanderers made an impressive start to the season with five straight wins, but then came the unexpected slump with defeats at the hands of the Edinburgh students and Western Wildcats, with the loss of 12 goals without reply in the process.



Wanderers followed up with a couple of close wins against Grove Menzieshill and Glasgow University, so it will be interesting to see if they can defeat GHK in Glasgow.



Western Wildcats lie in wait, only two points adrift of the top four, and should maintain their challenge at home to bottom side Gordonians.



The winner of the clash between Glasgow University and Grove Menzieshill has a great chance to make progress out of the relegation area. Grove Menzieshill could potentially move up to sixth with the three points, they won the opening fixture 4-2, Sam Sangster getting a couple from set pieces.



Up for debate in the men`s Premiership is… who can stop the Grange bandwagon? On Saturday it is Kelburne`s turn to try at Glasgow Green.



The former champions from Paisley have been rebuilding over the past two seasons and sit in the lower echelons of the table.



In the opening game of the season Grange were eight goal winners with Josh McRae, Duncan Riddell and Dan Coultas from penalty corners getting most of the goals.



Although Grange are capable of finding the net, they are also stingy at the back – seven goals conceeded in nine outings so far is good defending.



In contrast the Kelburne defence has conceded 46 so Grange will might confidence that they can find the net.



Western Wildcats are in second place, five points adrift of the champions, and they have a home tussle with a Clydesdale side whose form can be hard to predict.



Towards the end of the first half of the campaign, the Titwood-based side strung together three straight victories, but that was followed by a 5-1 reversal at Uddingston.



But it could be close, earlier in the campaign the Dale went into a two goal lead at Titwood, but then allowed Western Wildcats to claw their way back to 2-2 at the end, Andrew McConnell levelling with four minutes left.



Grove Menzieshill occupy third spot, four points further behind, and they have a visit to second bottom Hillhead on Saturday. Hillhead have already been in action since the winter shutdown, going down 4-0 to Grange.



The Hill will hope for the three points, as in the first game of the season, and only that outcome will keep their status in the table.



Fourth placed Edinburgh University have a local derby against Watsonians to look forward to – but not a repeat of the result in the first game.



It was Watsonians who took the points that day with a 4-3 win, courtesy of strikes by Ally Dougall (2), Danny Cain and Euan Burgess.



While students` coach Graham Moodie might be more confident of a better outcome this time around, he did watch in frustration at his charges almost surrendering a 5-2 lead in the cup against Kelburne last weekend, only to finally take the tie 5-4 in the end.



The final fixture on the card takes bottom side Dundee Wanderers to visit Uddingston.



There is plenty of incentive for both sides here, the Lanarkshire side could put pressure on a top four place with the three points, while Wanderers will strive to get off that bottom spot.



Sunday sees the third attempt to get the second round Scottish Cup tie between Clydesdale and Grange off and running. So far frost and sleet have been the victors at Titwood.



Scottish Hockey Union media release