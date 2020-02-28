

Content Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics



WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest field hockey head coach Jen Averill announced the addition of Jackie Kintzer Briggs to the coaching staff.





"I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Jackie Kintzer Briggs," Averill said. "I have great respect for her passion and ethics in sport. Her technical and tactical strengths will have an immediate impact on our backfield and goalkeepers. We welcome her winning attitude and energy."



Briggs joins the Demon Deacons after serving as the volunteer assistant with North Carolina during the 2012, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Briggs graduated from UNC in 2010 and then spent nine years with the U.S. Women's National Team before retiring from competition in 2018.



As a Tar Heel, Briggs helped lead North Carolina to two NCAA Championships in 2007 and 2009 and one Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship in 2007. She earned first-team All-America honors in her junior and senior years, when she also was named to the All-ACC and All-NCAA Tournament teams. As a senior, she was the recipient of the team's Carmen and Michael Hooker Leadership Award and the Laree Beans Practice Player of the Year Award.



During her stint as a volunteer assistant coach in 2012, she helped the Tar Heels to an ACC title.



Briggs earned 184 caps during nine years as part of the U.S. Women's National Team, representing her country as an alternate at the London 2012 Olympic Games, rostered athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and at the World Cup in 2014 and 2018. She was nominated for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards Female Goalkeeper of the Year Award in 2016 and 2017.



Briggs played alongside current Wake Forest assistant Melissa Gonzalez on the U.S. Women's National Team before both players retired in 2018.



"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with a coaching staff of this caliber and represent an amazing ACC school, Wake Forest University," Briggs said. "I have looked up to Jen Averill and have had the highest respect for her and her coaching style and values since I was in high school. The chance to work for and learn from her is one that I will be forever grateful for. I have had the privilege of playing on the national team with Melissa Gonzalez for eight years and know how passionate, hardworking, and competitive she is on and off the field. I am beyond excited to work with her and grow alongside one of the most loyal teammates I've ever known. I cannot wait to hit the ground running and help the team in any way I can."



Her husband, Michael Briggs serves as an eighth-grade counselor at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, N.C., where he is also the head football coach.



