By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia have always been fifth in Asia, but the NSC feel that the No 1 target is achievable, and they will help get the best coach available for the women’s team. - NSTP/SYARAFIQ ABD SAMAD



BE no 1 in Asia. That’s the tall order from the National Sports Council (NSC) to the Malaysian women's hockey team yesterday.





Malaysia have always been fifth in Asia, but the NSC feel that the No 1 target is achievable, and they will help get the best coach available for the women’s team.



After K. Dharmaraj did not re-apply for the women's position and left for a coaching job in Indonesia, a whopping 23 aspirants have applied for the vacant slot.



“A total of 23 coaches, 11 local and 12 foreigners, have applied for the national women’s team job.



“A special committee will be formed by the coaching committee to look into the applications and we will name the candidate by March 15," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



Subahan said: “The MHC have set third in Asia as our target, but the NSC want the top spot.



“We are fifth now but the NSC want the women's team to be No 1 in Asia and they will give all the help they can to achieve it.



“We have also been contacted by some coaches who are currently preparing teams for the Olympics and for obvious reasons we can't name them.



“They will also be contacted once the Olympics are over,” said Subahan.



India, China, South Korea and Japan are ranked in the top four in Asia respectively.



This means Malaysia will have to beat them all, especially in the Asian Games, to achieve the Asian No 1 target. The Malaysian men are ranked No 2 in Asia behind India.



New Straits Times