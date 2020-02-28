By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Mohd Firhan Ashaari did not play in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which ended last week because he was recovering from a left knee surgery.





But the Tenaga Nasional employee was still among 34 players called up for national training by chief coach Roelant Oltmans on Tuesday.



The team will start training on Monday in preparation for the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18.



The 27-year-old Kuala Terengganu player, who underwent surgery last June, however, was not surprised over his call-up.



“Although I did not play in the MHL as I was undergoing rehabilitation, I knew I would be called up.



“Coach Oltmans met me when I came to watch Tenaga team play and said he needed my services.



“I thank the coach for having faith in me, ” said FIrhan, who has played under Oltmans in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, last year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and the FIH World Series in Bukit Jalil last May.



“I was playing in all tournaments for Malaysia until I suffered the injury last June, ” said Firhan, who has 185 caps since making his debut in the Asian Champions Trophy in Ordos, China in 2012.



He has featured in the two World Cups – in The Hague in 2014 and in India in 2018 – and was in the team that won silver medal in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.



The father-of-one last played for the country in the FIH World Series where Malaysia lost 1-0 to Canada in the final.



Firhan said his main goal was to make sure he won a place in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup side.



“I have been out of action for the last eight months and I need to improve on my fitness and also get my confidence back.



“It is going to be a challenge to improve my fitness and also my game in three weeks as the coach will trim the squad from 34 to 25 in the third week of March.



“But I am ready for it, ” said Firhan, who scored four goals in the FIH World Series last May.



The other teams in the fray for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup are 10-time champion Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Pakistan.



