Sore: Fitri Saari (left) and his brother Faizal will not return to the national fold if coach Oltmans is still there.



PETALING JAYA: The Saari brothers Faizal and Fitri are up in arms over their omission from the national team.





According to Faizal and Fitri, they were dropped because of poor form due to hip injury and commitment issues respectively and would not be part of the national centralised training camp for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup starting on April 11.



The brothers from Terengganu called the decision made by national coach Roelant Oltmans as illogical – and they plan not to return to the national team as long as the Dutchman is there.



On Tuesday, Oltmans chose 11 players and dropped five – Faizal, Fitri, skipper Sukri Mutalib, Nabil Fikri Mohd Noor and Joel van Huizen for different reasons. The Dutch coach however, did not divulge the reasons behind their omission but said it was the prerogative of the players to let others know.



And Fitri opened up by airing his frustration.



Fitri said the reason given did not make any sense to him, and was shocked with the news even though he had been a regular in the recently concluded Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



“He told me that I did not give my fullest commitment by missing some training sessions before the Olympic qualifiers due to classes,” said the 26-year-old, who is pursuing his Masters in Sports Management at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).



“When I trained under former coaches Paul Revington, Tai Beng Hai and Stephen van Huizen, they had no problems with me going for classes, but Roelant has different ideas.



“He made this clear, and now, I have to accept that I am no longer with the team. Right now, I’m looking for a job. I will not go back to the national team if Roelant is still there,” said Fitri, who was one of the vice-captains in the national team together with Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim and Mohd Marhan Abdul Jalil.



The 29-year-old Faizal, who had complained of hip problems last year and missed some of the training sessions, found it baffling that Oltmans thought that he was still unfit.



“I did not stop and still gave my all. He told me face-to-face that I am not in shape. I was shocked, but if he is happy with that decision, I cannot do anything about it,” said Faizal.



“If this is the reason why I was booted out, then why were some players, who did not even play in the league or were not regulars, selected in the team.



“His reasoning is unacceptable. I can still give my all in the game, but if he is still the coach, I will not return to the national team,” added Faizal, who plans to conduct hockey clinics for school children as he has received several offers.



He has been also asked to play in Germany, Spain and Australia, but will take his time to choose the best option.



