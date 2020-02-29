By Elizabeth Mburugu:





Amira Sailors will usher debutants Oranje Leonas into the big girls’ club tomorrow when they face off in the opening match of the 2020 Kenya Hockey Union women Premier League season at City Park.





In what seems to be a low key start to the season, the clash will be the only top tier tie this weekend. Amira, last season’s fifth place finishers will be looking to begin the season on a high against the development side that earned a promotion after finishing second behind Super League champions DFG Wolverines.



Leonas on the other hand will be keen to prove they are no pushovers despite being new to top flight hockey.



Team coach Tom Olal said he is confident his charges will give a good account of themselves.



“We have been training well in readiness for the season and I’m confident my girls will give a good account of themselves. All I want is for them to enjoy the match because I believe they have what it takes to compete in the Premier League,” Olal said.



Amira will bank on the services of utility player and captain Sheila Chenani, attacking midfielder Rachael Ngare and Shalyn Nabifo who were all instrumental in the sides journey to the top.



In defence, Cecilia Mwanza is expected to lead the way while upcoming Eunice Atieno who joined the club from Sinyolo Girls will be out to prove her worth.



