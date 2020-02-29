By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Daggers are drawn as the 2020 Kenya Hockey Union season gets underway on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.





Action will centre on the second tier Super League men and women with eight matches on cards.



One women’s Premier League match pitting debutants Oranje Leonas against regulars Amira Sailors will be held tomorrow from 5pm.



Nairobi-based Leonas alongside Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines earned promotion to the top tier after finishing second in Super League last season.



Leonas coach Tom Olal said they will be keen to start the title campaign in the Premier League on the right foot.



Olal observed that his side were a development outfit run by the Union that had grown in leaps and bounds and making it to the Premier League was a bonus and therefore he will not put the players under pressure.



“Our promotion was not by fluke, we earned it. However, worth noting is the fact that we have received support and encouragement from some of the Amira players. And therefore we are buoyed by believe in ourselves ahead of the tie,” said Olal who doubles up as the women’s national team coach.



“If the players can believe in themselves then definitely positive results is what we will be looking forward to. Just like every other team in the league, we will be aiming to win our matches and who knows what will happen?”



Amira coach Thomas Mucheni said their target this season was to qualify for the African Clubs Championship.



Amira finished fifth last season in a competition that saw peerless, Blazers formerly Telkom, retain the title a record-extending 22 times.



“We have signed Strathmore University duo of Dolphine Jimo and Linda Ayodi as we await their release. They are young players who I believe will fit into our system of play. We hope our experience in the league will help us carry the day on Sunday (tomorrow). We want to be consistent this season,” said Mucheni.



It will be a battle royale in the men’s Super League on Saturday when Sikh Union face off with Parklands. The two were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in the bottom two spots.



FIXTURES

Super League



Saturday: (men’s league unless stated), UoN v JKUAT (women, 12pm), UoN v Daystar University (2pm), Kenyatta University (KU) v Multimedia University-MMU (2pm), Technical University of Kenya (TUK) v Kenya College of Accountancy College-KCAU (4pm), Parklands v Sikh Union (6pm)



Sunday: (women’s league unless stated) Vikings v TUK (9am), Nairobi Chapel v MMU (11am), JKUAT v MMU (men, 1pm)



TUK v KU (men, 3pm)



Premier League:



Sunday: Amira Sailors v Oranje Leonas (5pm)



