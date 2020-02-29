



The University of Birmingham secured their first league wins for more than four months last weekend, and they could take a big step towards Premier Division survival as they head to rivals Bowdon Hightown in the Investec Women’s Hockey League on Saturday.





Victories over Clifton Robinsons and Loughborough Students helped the University of Birmingham leapfrog Bowdon and move ninth – and they could climb further up the table this weekend if other results go in their favour.



“This is the first of three big games for both teams with the bottom five clubs all fighting and playing each other,” said Phil Gooderham, the University of Birmingham’s head of hockey.



“Getting something out of every game is crucial, we will try to look at things that are controllable and not rely on other results.



“Bowdon are an experienced team and will always play until the last so we are expecting our usual good, tight, exciting game with them. We have developed well since the winter break, we are a very young side and players have now settled more into their new university environment.”



Surbiton – who are assured of top spot, a place in Europe for 2020-21 and home advantage in the play-offs - travel to second-placed Hampstead & Westminster who are hoping for a win to also secure home advantage.



East Grinstead could overtake Hampstead if they can beat Loughborough Students, who are one of seven sides still not safe from relegation.



Holcombe host Clifton Robinsons in a battle of two teams with everything still to play for – both could still scrape into fourth spot and the play-offs, and both are still not safe from the drop.



Buckingham are in the driving seat and currently occupy fourth place, and they will want to remain there with a win over Beeston.



It’s a big weekend for second-placed Swansea in the Investec Women’s Division One North, with matches against leaders Leicester City and fourth-placed Olton & West Warwicks this weekend.



Two wins could see them narrow the gap to Leicester to just two points with three matches remaining.



And at the other end of the table the bottom two do battle with Belper hosting Leeds.



Wimbledon could clinch the Investec Division One South title this weekend if they can win at Canterbury and second-placed Reading lose at Isca.



