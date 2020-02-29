



Without a win in their last four league matches, Old Georgians head into a double header weekend knowing that two victories will be enough to see them secure a spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division play-offs.





The Surrey side’s place in the top four is under threat with Holcombe and Beeston aiming to leapfrog them, but a return to winning ways this weekend could be enough for Old Georgians to clinch a play-off place with matches against East Grinstead on Saturday and Beeston on Sunday.



“It has been good to get together in the week and work to improve our processes,” said Old Georgians’ head coach and director of hockey Mike Hughes. “Surbiton and Hampstead know how to win the big games, and last weekend was tough for us.



“But we’re facing two more tough games this weekend. East Grinstead and Beeston are both perennial play-off teams so the fact that they’re below us in the table doesn’t mean anything.



“They’re fighting for their lives so it will be very tough, but we will prepare for one match at a time.”



Although Old Georgians have England and GB star Sam Ward back from injury, they are without Mark Loughrey (hamstring) while Andy Bull (calf strain) is a doubt for this weekend.



Elsewhere leaders Surbiton host Brooklands MU as they aim to tie up top spot, a Euro Hockey League place in 2020-21 and clinch home advantage going into the play-offs, while second-placed Wimbledon go to Beeston with the aim of holding onto second place and assuring themselves of home advantage in the play-offs.



Hampstead & Westminster could overtake Wimbledon and secure home advantage if they can beat visitors University of Exeter, while Holcombe’s play-off hopes rest on Saturday’s match against bottom of the league Reading.



Reading are staring at relegation, knowing that a loss to Holcombe and victories for Brooklands MU and University of Exeter above them will ensure they finish tenth and go down.



In Division One South title-chasing Sevenoaks have a double-header weekend with matches against Brighton & Hove on Saturday and Team Bath Buccaneers on Sunday.



And in Division One North leaders University of Durham – who are only top of the table on goal difference – go to Olton & West Warwicks, while second-placed Bowdon go to Sheffield Hallam.



EHL PLAY-OFFS AND PROMOTION AND RELEGATION 2019-20



League Finals



The top four teams in the EHL Premier Divisions play off to be league champions. Semis - 1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd. The winning semi-finalists qualify for the final.



The team finishing top of the Division at the end of the regular season take England’s second place in the following season’s Euro Hockey League, the winners of the final are league champions and take England’s top place. If this is the same team then the losers of the final take the second European place.



As requested by teams the semi-finals this season are at home club venues. Men’s semis are on 29 March, Women’s semis are on 4 April in order to ensure Great Britain internationals are available for their clubs.



The finals are on 5 April at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



1200 hrs – Men’s final

1430 hrs – Women’s final



Promotion & Relegation – Premier Division and Division 1 North & Division 1 South



The team finishing 10th in the Premier Division is relegated.



The winners of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off in a one-off match on 29 March at a neutral venue, Nottingham Hockey Centre. The winners of this match are promoted to the Premier Division.



The losers of this game play against the team finishing 9th in the Premier Division over two matches, home and away, with the winners on the aggregate score earning/retaining a Premier Division place.



5 April – Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off v 9th Premier Division – Match 1

18 April – 9th Premier Division v Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off – Match 2



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 29 February 2020):



Premier Division

Beeston v Wimbledon 14:00

Surbiton v Brooklands MU 14:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Univ of Exeter 15:30

Old Georgians v East Grinstead 18:00

Holcombe v Reading 18:30



Men’s Division One North

Cardiff & Met v Univ of Nottingham 12:30

City of Peterborough v Leeds 13:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Durham 14:30

Loughborough Students v Univ of Birmingham 16:30

Sheffield Hallam v Bowdon 18:30



Men’s Division One South

Team Bath Buccaneers v Oxford Hawks 12:30

Fareham v Canterbury 13:30

Brighton & Hove v Sevenoaks 14:00

Southgate v Havant 14:30

Oxted v Teddington 18:30



Men’s Conference East

Harleston Magpies v Bromley & Beckenham 14:30

Bedford v St Albans 15:00

Chichester v London Edwardians 15:00

Cambridge City v Old Loughtonians 16:30

Wapping v Spencer 18:00



Men’s Conference West

Khalsa Leamington v Isca 12:30

Cardiff University v Harborne 14:00

Ashmoor v Univ of Exeter 2XI 14:30

Old Cranleighans v Univ of Bristol 14:30

Richmond v Cheltenham 16:00



Men’s Conference North

Didsbury Northern v Alderley Edge 12:30

Deeside Ramblers v Doncaster 13:30

Belper v Lichfield 14:00

Preston v Wakefield 14:00

Timperley v Barford Tigers 16:00



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 1 March 2020):



Premier Division

Old Georgians v Beeston 14:00



Division One South

Sevenoaks v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Fareham v Southgate 13:30



Men’s Conference East

Bromley & Beckenham v Cambridge City 14:00



Men’s Conference North

Belper v Didsbury Northern 15:00



England Hockey Board Media release