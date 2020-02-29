By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Sukri Abdul Mutalib is the most senior player in the national team with 337 caps. But the 34-year-old Perak-born player, who has donned national colours for 16 years, is not wanted by national coach Roelant Oltmans.





Sukri, who has been the national team captain since 2015, has accepted the decision.



“I am not annoyed with the Dutch coach for dropping me. He wants to build a new team for the 2024 Olympic Games.



“He needs younger players, so I don’t really fit into his team as I will be 38 in four years. I will be too old to play for the national team,” said the defender, who made his international debut in a Test match against China in Kuala Lumpur in 2003.



Sukri felt Oltmans was doing the right thing by calling up young players as he needs new blood in the team.



“I wish the 34 players who have been called up for training for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (in Ipoh from April 11-18) all the best.



“I think I have contributed enough for the national team in the last 16 years and it is time to spend time with my family.



“I also need to concentrate on my job as coach of the Bukit Jalil Sports (BJSS) students.



“I am coaching the Form Four, Five and pre-university students for domestic competitions like the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).



“My aim is to help produce good quality players, who will go on to play for Malaysia in the future.



“I will continue playing in domestic competitions like the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) and also in the Razak Cup,” said Sukri, who helped Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) bag the treble in the MHL which ended on Feb 22.



Sukri said he had good and bad memories playing for the national team in the last 16 years.



“My best moment was when we qualified for the final for the first time in the Asian Games (in Guangzhou, China) but we lost to Pakistan to win our first silver medal in the Games,” he said.



The other notable outings include a silver in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2017 (lost 1-2 to India) and qualification for the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, in 2018 by virtue of finishing fourth in the World League semi-finals in London in 2017.



“One of my darkest moments was when we failed to qualify for the Olympics after losing to Japan in the final of the Asian Games in Jakarta,” said Sukri.



Malaysia were leading 5-2 in the final but allowed Japan to come back draw 6-6.



Malaysia lost the penalty shootout 3-1.



The Star of Malaysia