By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans



ROELANT Oltmans has made a brave move by dropping established players while including 11 newcomers for his Azlan Shah Cup training squad.





The Dutchman will train 34 players, and his target, as well as KPI, remains the same — a top-two finish at the Azlan Shah Cup on April 11-18.



Australia (World No 2), Canada (10th), Japan (15th), South Korea (16th) and Pakistan (17th) are the teams that Malaysia (11th) must beat to meet Oltmans' KPI.



Although Oltmans said he has not shut the door on the dropped players, it looks like some of them are out of the national outfit for good.



The Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri, skipper Shukri Mutalib, Nabil Fiqri Noor and Joel van Huizen were not on Oltmans’ list.



Nabil has opted to play in the French league while Joel wants to focus on his new job.



A coach, who did not want to be named, said: “It was a brave move by Oltmans as some of the players had started to take their positions in the national team for granted.



“Some were so cocky and felt nobody could replace their positions that they even took training lightly.



“Now, everybody will be on their toes and every position will be fought for.



“If Oltmans pulls a rabbit out of his hat in Ipoh (Azlan Shah Cup) he will become a hero. But if he fails yet again, the MHC must relook his contract as well,” said the coach.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal had said: “Our coaching committee have discussed with Oltmans on his plans for the Azlan Shah Cup as well as the entire season as his contract is until the end of the year.



“If the team do not play in the final, we will re-evaluate Oltmans’ future role in Malaysia.”



By the look of things, Malaysia will find it tough to even finish among the top-four in Ipoh, after Oltmans’ culling of the national team.



New Straits Times