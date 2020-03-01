By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) squeezed a 1-0 win past Technical University of Kenya (TUK) as the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Super League kicked off on Saturday at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi.





New signing Kelvin Ronoh, who joined from Impala, scored the lone goal for KCA-U in the 44th minute.



KCA-U coach Willis Otieno said they want to get things right this season after they failed to make the promotion cut at the eleventh hour.



“The three new signings will be useful if their todays (yesterday) performance is anything to go by. We will take one match at a time and our goal is to earn promotion to the top tier and it’s good we have started well,” said Otieno.



Tevin Jamine (Parklands) and Kevin Omulama from (Impala) are the other signings.



TUK coach Maxwell Fuchaka said the players got it wrong from the start.



“The players had lost the game mentally prior to the match. They gave KCA-U too much respect and there is no way the result would have gone our way. However we hope to recover well in time when we parade against Kenyatta University tomorrow (Sunday),” said Fuchaka, who plays for Butali Sugar Warriors in the top flight.



KCA-U failed to take advantage of the poor ball handling skills from their opponents and got many scoring chances but failed to convert as both sides played to a barren draw at the break.



On resumption, KCA-U forced their opponents to play in their own half and the tactic paid off as Ronoh scored a superb field goal in the 44th minute.



Hits and misses then marked the remaining proceedings as KCA-U held onto the lead.



