KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah are breaking new ground in the local hockey scene.





The state, who fielded a women’s team for the first time in the recently-concluded Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), will have four teams in the Junior Hockey League (JHL), which starts on March 25.



Yes, four teams, two each in the boys and girls’ competitions.



“We need to expose as many players as possible at an early age to give some of them a better chance of breaking into the national team.



“That is why we will be fielding four teams in the JHL this season, a first for Sabah,” said Sabah HA president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, who is also the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) vice-president.



The JHL will see 24 teams competing for honours in the boys’ division while 13 teams have registered for the girls’ event.



Last year, only 14 teams played in the boys’ event and nine in the girls’ competition.



“It is a Malaysia Games year, and that could be the reason for the good response.



“We (MHC competitions committee) have conducted a draw for the boys’ Division Two as well as the girls’ event,” said Anil, who is also MHC competitions committee chairman.



Anil also praised Sabah for finishing fifth in the women’s MHL.



“It augurs well ahead of the Malaysia Games.



“Sabah women played against experienced teams who had national and foreign players, so it is a good achievement and a great start.



“Next year, Sabah might field a team in the men's MHL. It's still at a planning stage,” he added.



