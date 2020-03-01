

Action from Loughborough v East Grinstead with Lizzie Neal, Ellie Rayer and Tess Howard. Credit Andrew Smith



A Sophie Bray hat-trick helped East Grinstead secure a 6-0 win at Loughborough Students and leapfrog Hampstead & Westminster into second place in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





The victory leaves East Grinstead in the driving seat in their bid to clinch home advantage for the play-offs, but with two matches remaining in the regular season that could yet change.



Bray netted the first of her goals in only the third minute to get the away side off to a good start, and Ellie Rayer, Cathy Nicholson and Tess Howard also found themselves on the scoresheet as East Grinstead secured three points for the tenth time this season.



Table toppers Surbiton added another three points to their impressive points tally, winning 3-2 at Hampstead & Westminster to drop their rivals down to third.



Hannah Martin and Eloise Stenner made it 2-0 after only five minutes before Hampstead battled back to level the scores with goals from Fran Tew and Melanie Wilkinson.



Georgie Twigg netted the winner for the away side from a penalty corner in the 52nd minute.



Elsewhere the University of Birmingham secured a 2-0 win at Bowdon Hightown, which condemns Bowdon to relegation from the top flight.



Rosie Henderson gave the away side the lead in the 32nd minute before Lauren Hunt bagged the second in the final minute of play.



Beeston picked up three points at Buckingham with a 1-0 win, Courtney Schonell netting the winner from open play after 26 minutes.



Holcombe and Clifton Robinsons drew 1-1 with Phoebe Richards scoring for Clifton Robinsons while Alice Will was on the scoresheet for Holcombe.



Investec Division 1 North



The University of Durham kept their hopes of promotion alive as they won 3-0 at Olton and West Warwicks in the Investec Division One North on Saturday.



Emma McIntyre bagged a brace and Emily Kilner netted the third as the away side secured all three points.



Top of the table Leicester City were held to a 0-0 draw at Swansea, enabling the University of Durham to narrow the gap to seven points.



Elsewhere Ben Rhydding performed well to secure a 5-2 victory at home against Brooklands-Poynton.



Rachel Doherty, Tanisha Janzen (2), Amelia Pollock and Beth Cordukes scored the goals for the home side while Annie Mills scored both goals for Brooklands-Poynton.



Stourport also secured three points after winning 2-1 at home against Gloucester City.



Investec Division 1 South



Top of the table Wimbledon took one step closer to promotion as they won 3-0 at Canterbury.



Fiona Semple bagged herself a brace and Olivia Chilton scored the other as Wimbledon maintained their 100% record.



Second-placed Reading were also victorious as they picked up a 2-1 win at Isca.



Paris Gasson gave Isca the lead after four minutes before goals from Alys Richards and Jo Ellis secured all three points for the away side.



Elsewhere, Harleston Magpies won 4-1 at home against Sevenoaks, Cambridge City won 3-0 at St Albans and Slough won 1-0 at Trojans thanks to a goal from Imogen Brown.



Investec Conference East



Wimbledon continued to dominate the Investec Conference East, notching up win number 12 with a 2-1 victory over Bromley and Beckenham on Saturday.



Tamsyn Naylor and Lucy Holder were their scorers, while Jill Mullins was the visitor’s scorer.



But second-placed Barnes remain seven points behind with a game in hand. They were 5-0 winners over Ipswich with goals from Teddy Middlebrook, Isabella Da Rocha, Alexa Copeland, Helen Stubbs and Molly Rawnsley.



Elsewhere, Bedford won 4-2 against Broxbourne, Southgate were 4-1 winners over Horsham and Chelmsford and Canterbury seconds drew 1-1.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham continued their 100 per cent record in style with an 11-0 victory over Alderley Edge in the Investec Conference North on Saturday.



Jordan Homann, Holly Dean and Alex Malzer scored two each in the win.



There were also 11 goals in the match between Timperley and Pendle Forest, but it was somewhat closer with hosts Timperley edging to a 6-5 victory. Sam Hargreaves and Dana Bettany scored two goals each.



Sutton Coldfield had a hat-trick from Emma McCabe to thank for their 4-1 win over Doncaster, while Wakefield overcame hosts Fylde 4-0.



Investec Conference West



Surbiton seconds were 6-1 winners at Team Bath Buccaneers in the Investec Conference West with Maddie Long and Yazi Chahal scoring two each, while others came from Issy Carey and Hannah Denison.



Clifton Robinsons kept their faint promotion hopes alive with a 3-1 win over the University of Bristol, while the University of Birmingham seconds were 4-2 winners at Oxford University with Hannah Birchall scoring a brace of goals.



Results:



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 29 February 2020):



Investec Premier Division: Hampstead & Westminster 2, Surbiton 3; Holcombe 1, Clifton Robinsons 1; Bowdon Hightown 0, Univ of Birmingham 2; Buckingham 0, Beeston 1; Loughborough Students 0, East Grinstead 6.



Investec Division One South: Canterbury 0, Wimbledon 3; Harleston Magpies 4, Sevenoaks 1; Isca 1, Reading 2; St Albans 0, Cambridge City 3; Trojans 0, Slough 1.



Investec Division One North: Ben Rhydding 5, Brooklands-Poynton 2; Olton & West Warwicks 0, Univ of Durham 3; Stourport 2, Gloucester City 1; Swansea 0, Leicester City 0.



Investec Conference East: Barnes 5, Ipswich 0; Bedford 4, Broxbourne 2, Chelmsford 1, Canterbury 2XI 1; Southgate 4, Horsham 1; Wimbledon 2XI 2, Bromley & Beckenham 1.



Investec Conference North: Cannock 1, Beeston 0; Fylde 0, Wakefield 4; Sutton Coldfield 4, Doncaster 1; Timperley 6, Pendle Forest 5; Univ of Nottingham 11, Alderley Edge 0.



Investec Conference West: Basingstoke 2, Oxford Hawks 1; Cheltenham 2, Exe 0; Clifton Robinsons 2XI 3, Univ of Bristol 1; Oxford University 2, Univ of Birmingham 2XI 4; Team Bath Buccaneers 1, Surbiton 2XI 6.



EHL PLAY-OFFS AND PROMOTION AND RELEGATION 2019-20



League Finals



The top four teams in the EHL Premier Divisions play off to be league champions. Semis - 1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd. The winning semi-finalists qualify for the final.



The team finishing top of the Division at the end of the regular season take England’s second place in the following season’s European Club Championships the winners of the final are league champions and take England’s top place. If this is the same team then the losers of the final take the second European place.



As requested by teams the semi-finals this season are at home club venues. Men’s semis are on 29 March, Women’s semis are on 4 April in order to ensure Great Britain internationals are available for their clubs.



The finals are on 5 April at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



1200 hrs – Men’s final

1430 hrs – Women’s final



Promotion & Relegation – Premier Division and Division 1 North & Division 1 South



The team finishing 10th in the Premier Division is relegated.



The winners of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off in a one-off match on 29 March at a neutral venue, Nottingham Hockey Centre. The winners of this match are promoted to the Premier Division.



The losers of this game play against the team finishing 9th in the Premier Division over two matches, home and away, with the winners on the aggregate score earning/retaining a Premier Division place.



5 April – Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off v 9th Premier Division – Match 1

18 April – 9th Premier Division v Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off – Match 2



England Hockey Board Media release