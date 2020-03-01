

Beeston celebrate their last minute winner against Wimbledon. Credit David Kissman



Surbiton’s 7-0 victory over Brooklands MU on Saturday clinched top spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division, giving them home advantage in the play-offs and securing their place in the 2020-21 Euro Hockey League.





Four goals from Luke Taylor plus two from Alan Forsyth and one from Ben Boon helped them secure a comfortable victory – their 14th in the league from 16 matches.



Wimbledon dropped to third in the table after losing out 3-2 at Beeston, while Hampstead & Westminster leapfrogged them into second.



Adam Dixon had given Beeston the lead on 11 minutes until Ben Francis levelled for Wimbledon in the 32nd minute. Sam Apoola restored Beeston’s lead a minute later, but Ben Arnold scored on 47 minutes to make it 2-2.



The game appeared to be heading for a draw, until Apoola popped up to score his second and take the win.



Sam French hit a hat-trick for Hampstead & Westminster as they beat the University of Exeter 6-3.



Their other goals came from Josh Kelly, Matt Guise Brown and Will Calnan, while Kiran Patel, Rhys Bradshaw and Charlie Taylor were the visitors’ scorers.



Fifth-placed Holcombe’s play-off hopes are still alive after a 6-2 win over bottom club Reading. Hayden Phillips and Mark Gleghorne scored two goals each, while Harry Trusler and Louis Duprez also scored.



Andrew Oxburgh and Louis Gittens scored Reading’s goals.



Old Georgians secured a 5-0 win over East Grinstead with goals from James Tindall (2), Sam Ward, Keenan Horne and Tom Watson. And with a game in hand tomorrow (Sunday) against Beeston, they could strengthen their grip on fourth spot.



Division One North



There’s not much to pick between the University of Durham and Bowdon in the Men’s Division One North, as both are level on 40 points and both secured 3-1 away victories on Saturday.



Currently top on goal difference, the University of Durham beat Olton & West Warwicks, while Bowdon won at Sheffield Hallam with goals from Simon Egerton (2) and Ben White.



Elsewhere, Cardiff & Met were 3-2 winners over visitors University of Nottingham, while the City of Peterborough boosted their bid to avoid relegation with an 8-1 win over Leeds.



Division One South



Goals from Tim Guise Brown, Chris Porter and Josh Birtles helped leaders Oxted to a 3-1 win over Teddington in Division One South on Saturday.



Sevenoaks were 3-2 winners at Brighton & Hove to keep their promotion hopes alive, their goals coming from Ali Taylor, Andrew Ross and James Thomas.



Fareham and Southgate both enjoyed 2-1 home wins – Fareham beating Canterbury and Southgate beating Havant – while Team Bath Buccaneers and Oxford Hawks drew 1-1.



Conference East



Morgan Harries scored twice for leaders Wapping as they beat Spencer 3-2 in the Conference East, while second-placed Cambridge City made a good start to their double header weekend with a 2-1 win over Old Loughtonians.



Bromley & Beckenham – who face Cambridge City tomorrow (Sunday) – went down 5-2 to Harleston Magpies on Saturday.



Conference North



Ali Ghazanfar scored three goals as Deeside Ramblers beat Doncaster 8-4 to maintain top spot in the Conference East.



Second-placed Barford Tigers looked set for a goalless draw with third-placed Timperley until Franco Ramponi’s 66th minute goal from a penalty corner saw them scrape a win.



Conference West



Old Cranleighans remain top of the Conference West table after a 2-0 win over the University of Bristol, with Tom Roberts and Daniel Rhodes scoring their goals.



But Richmond’s 2-1 win over Cheltenham – with both goals from Jack Clee - means they are only two points behind with three matches remaining.



Elsewhere, Muhammad Irfan scored four times as Khalsa Leamington won 5-1 at home against Isca.



Results:



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 29 February 2020):



Premier Division: Beeston 3, Wimbledon 2; Hampstead & Westminster 6, University of Exeter 3; Holcombe 6, Reading 2; Surbiton 7, Brooklands MU 0; Old Georgians 5, East Grinstead 0.



Division One North: Cardiff & Met 3, Univ of Nottingham 2; City of Peterborough 8, Leeds 1; Loughborough Students 6, Univ of Birmingham 1; Olton & West Warwicks 1, Univ of Durham 3; Sheffield Hallam 1, Bowdon 3.



Division One South: Brighton & Hove 2, Sevenoaks 3; Fareham 2, Canterbury 1; Southgate 2, Havant 1; Team Bath Buccaneers 1, Oxford Hawks 1; Oxted 3, Teddington 1.



Conference East: Bedford 4, St Albans 2; Cambridge City 2, Old Loughtonians 1; Chichester 1, London Edwardians 2; Harleston Magpies 5, Bromley & Beckenham 2; Wapping 3, Spencer 2.



Conference North: Deeside Ramblers 8, Doncaster 4; Didsbury Northern 2, Alderley Edge 3; Preston 2, Wakefield 5; Timperley 0, Barford Tigers 1.



Conference West: Ashmoor 3, Univ of Exeter 1; Cardiff University 0, Harborne 3; Khalsa Leamington 5, Isca 1; Old Cranleighans 2, Univ of Bristol 0; Richmond 2, Cheltenham 1.



EHL PLAY-OFFS AND PROMOTION AND RELEGATION 2019-20



League Finals



The top four teams in the EHL Premier Divisions play off to be league champions. Semis - 1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd. The winning semi-finalists qualify for the final.



The team finishing top of the Division at the end of the regular season take England’s second place in the following season’s Euro Hockey League, the winners of the final are league champions and take England’s top place. If this is the same team then the losers of the final take the second European place.



As requested by teams the semi-finals this season are at home club venues. Men’s semis are on 29 March, Women’s semis are on 4 April in order to ensure Great Britain internationals are available for their clubs.



The finals are on 5 April at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



1200 hrs – Men’s final

1430 hrs – Women’s final



Promotion & Relegation – Premier Division and Division 1 North & Division 1 South



The team finishing 10th in the Premier Division is relegated.



The winners of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off in a one-off match on 29 March at a neutral venue, Nottingham Hockey Centre. The winners of this match are promoted to the Premier Division.



The losers of this game play against the team finishing 9th in the Premier Division over two matches, home and away, with the winners on the aggregate score earning/retaining a Premier Division place.



5 April – Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off v 9th Premier Division – Match 1

18 April – 9th Premier Division v Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off – Match 2



England Hockey Board Media release