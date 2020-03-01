KARACHI: The second phase of the Pakistan senior team’s training camp for the 29th edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will commence from March 5 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.





Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will announce the names of the players for the second phase on March 2.



Azlan Shah Cup will be held at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh from April 11-18. The six competing teams are Australia (World No 2), Canada (10th), Japan (15th), South Korea (16th), Pakistan (17th) and hosts Malaysia (11th).



