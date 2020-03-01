

Image - Robert Swanepoel / Run Ride Dive



The fourth and final test match of the 2020 Summer Series between South Africa and Germany at Wits University this morning has been called off. There was a technical fault at the venue that was unable to be rectified in the appropriate time.





The South African Hockey Association would like to apologise to the fans who made their way to the sadium, the players and the German management team for the inconvenience caused. Further we would like to thank Germany for a wonderful series and wish them all the best for the Pro League and the Tokyo Olympics later this year.



SA Hockey Association media release