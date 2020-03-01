

Olivia Merry scored four goals as the Black Sticks women beat Argentina in Christchurch on Sunday. KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES



A stunning first-quarter hat-trick, and four goals in all, from Olivia Merry has helped the Black Sticks women to a bounce-back FIH Pro League victory over Argentina in Christchurch on Sunday.





After losing Friday night's contest 3-1 in a shootout (1-1 after fulltime), New Zealand responded in style at Ngā Puna Wai, recording a 5-3 win which sees them jump back ahead of Argentina into second on the standings.



After becoming NZ's all-time leading goalscorer last month, Merry added four more to her tally on Sunday, with the opening three coming in a stunning 10-minute burst, as the hosts shot to a commanding lead, before having to hold off a strong Argentina fightback.





Olivia Shannon, left, and Rose Keddell celebrate a goal during their match on Friday night. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



Merry opened the scoring after just three minutes from a great forehand strike, then the 27-year-old converted penalty corners in the 11th and 13th minutes to cap off a remarkable early onslaught.



But back-to-back goals either side of halftime from Maria Jose Granatto saw Argentina roar their way back into the contest.



Started in the 26th minute from a great run and bottom-corner finish, Granatto then doubled the visitors' tally a minute into the second half with a great dribble then chip over the keeper.



With both teams unable to convert penalty corner chances, it remained 3-2 heading into the final quarter.





Gemma McCaw heads upfield against the Argentina defence. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



It then didn't take long for the Black Sticks to find some breathing room, with Hope Ralph finishing an excellent counterattack, however that two-goal buffer lasted all of a minute, as after a couple of penalty corners Argentina earned themselves a stroke after the ball hit a player on the line, and Agustina Gorzelany duly put it away to keep things tense.



But, fittingly, it was Merry who had the final say, sealing the game in the 54th minute with her fourth goal, after captain Stacey Michelsen made a baseline run and was able to find the scoring machine.



Meanwhile, the Black Sticks men also endured a mixed weekend of it in Christchurch in their tussles with Argentina.





Sam Lane scored three times over the weekend for the Black Sticks men. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



After stunning the Olympic champions 5-3 on Friday night, NZ were then beaten 3-2 on Sunday, which saw them drop a place on the standings to sixth, as Argentina rose from eighth to a spot in front of them on goal difference.



With goalkeeper Leon Hayward leading the way in an outstanding display on Friday, the hosts' attack was able to profit, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.



Argentina hit back quickly after the first three goals, but two in the final quarter sealed it for NZ, as they recorded back-to-back Pro League wins for the first time.



On Sunday, though, it was Argentina who played from in front, and despite Sam Lane twice replying, the home side weren't able to find a late equaliser.



That completes the New Zealand sides' home schedules in the competition, and they now prepare to take on the Netherlands in Rotterdam in three weeks' time.



Stuff