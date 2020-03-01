2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 1 March
28 Feb 2020 NZL v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (Shootout 1/4 - 3/5)
1 Mar 2020 NZL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3 (Olivia Merry scores a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5
|14
|15
|2
|New Zealand
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|19
|14
|5
|14
|3
|Argentina
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|19
|12
|7
|11
|4
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|9
|5
|Belgium
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|6
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|27
|-22
|0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020
