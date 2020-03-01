28 Feb 2020 NZL v ARG (RR) 1 - 1 (Shootout 1/4 - 3/5)

1 Mar 2020 NZL v ARG (RR) 5 - 3 (Olivia Merry scores a hat-trick in the first 13 minutes)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 5 4 0 0 1 19 5 14 15 2 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 19 14 5 14 3 Argentina 6 3 1 0 2 19 12 7 11 4 Australia 4 1 1 1 0 6 5 1 9 5 Belgium 4 1 1 1 1 7 9 -2 6 6 Great Britain 4 1 1 0 1 6 4 2 5 7 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 5 27 -22 0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020

AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020



