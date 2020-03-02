By Elizabeth Mburugu





Sikh Union’s Collins Asilwa loses control in past action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Relegated former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men Premier League champions Nairobi Sikh Union began their return to top tier campaign with a 4-2 win over Parklands Sports Club at the weekend.





The 2012 Premier League winners, who were demoted to the Super League alongside Parklands after finishing second last in 2019, came from a goal down to snatch maximum points at City Park.



Parklands captain Allan Odongo gave his side an early lead after outpacing Sikh Union defence and goalkeeper Simon Odhiambo in the fourth minute.



Sikh Union sprung into action hunting for an equaliser with earnest pressing deep into Parklands half.



Five minutes later, Odongo’s equal Haggai Pepela restored parity from a penalty stroke following a foul in the circle.



These would be the only goals of the first quarter as both sides failed to utilise their scoring chances.



On resumption, goal-hungry Sikh Union dominated the game making several attempts on goal but shot stopper Kelly Ingati made crucial saves to help Parklands stay in the game.



However, former Butali Sugar Warriors man Peter Nyambura put his name on the scoresheet with a superb 21st minute field goal to give Sikh Union a 2-1 advantage.



Harvir Ghataure ensured Sikh Union took a 3-1 half-time lead after beating Ingati and his backline in the 27th minute.



Odongo’s charges fought to pull one back before the break but their efforts were thwarted by a tight Sikh Union defence led by Pepela.



The second half was dull with no goals in the third quarter.



Daniel Aredha pulled one back for Parklands in the 48th minute as they pushed for goals to equalise.



Nonetheless, their hopes of salvaging a point from their season opener were dimmed three minutes to the final whistle when Pepela’s brother Hosea Walucho converted a penalty corner to score a fourth goal for Sikh Union.



In another Super League tie, Kenyatta University Vultures were also off to a flying start beating Multimedia University 4-1.



Abel Jumba was the star of the match netting a hat-trick for Vultures, who are also seeking to return to the Premier.



Collins Mokarani scored Vultures’ fourth while Brian Aura netted Multimedia’s consolation goal.



The Standard Digital