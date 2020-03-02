

29 February 2020 at Auchenhowie. Scottish Hockey Women’s Premiership match – Western Wildcats v Merlins Gordonians – photo by Duncan Gray



Clydesdale Western have taken over at the top of the women`s Premiership, but only on goal difference from Edinburgh University. In the men`s competition Grange have extended their lead to eight points after a hard victory over Kelburne at Glasgow Green while Western Wildcats were idle after their fixture against Clydesdale was postponed.





Edinburgh University triumphed in the women`s game of the day at Peffermill, they were 2-1 winners over challengers Watsonians.



The students moved into a two goal lead through Amy Brodie and Ella Watt. Coach Sam Judge remarked: “We dominated and created lots of chances, but couldn`t convert.”



However, Watsonians rallied and Heather Tait scored after a rebound with eight minutes left. Watsonians almost levelled soon after, Sarah Jamieson took a quick free hit to Nikki Stobie who forced a great save from Katie Goddard in the Edinburgh goal.



In the end Watsonians coach Keith Smith said: “Both teams had some good chances – two good goalkeeping performances probably just highlight the fine margins – they were just that little bit more clinical with their chances.



“We`re frustrated on two fronts – we know we didn`t play at our best today and really do ourselves justice, but also because we still had enough chances to get at least a point from the game.”



However, it is Clydesdale Western who moved into pole position on goal difference after an 8-0 win at Hillhead. Jen Eadie did most of the damage with four goals, the others came from Heather Lang, Francis Lonergan, Annabelle Valentine and Naomi Harkness.



Western Wildcats moved into third spot on goal difference from Dundee Wanderers after a 4-0 win over Gordonians at Auchenhowie.



Wildcats moved into the lead in the first quarter when Alex Stuart drove along the base-line and Rachel Bain was on hand to find the net.



Early in the third quarter good build-up play opened up the chance for McKenzie Bell to score the second for Wildcats. But for several saves from Gordonians keeper Siobhan Cowie the tally might have been more.



Eventually the pressure told, and Wildcats added two more in the final quarter through Bain again and Kate Holmes.



Dundee Wanderers lost a little ground when they were held to a 1-1 draw by an impressive GHK.



Vikki Bunce opened for the Taysiders and they had several chances to extend their lead. But in the second half a Carly Bissett reverse stick shot at a penalty corner second phase levelled, and that was the final result.



Finally, Grove Menzieshill moved up to sixth with a 6-3 win over Glasgow University, although it was only 3-3 at the interval. There were six separate scorers for the Taysiders – Sam Sangster, Ellie and Katie Stott, Joanne Boyle, Lucy Murray and Iona Armour.



Grange remain top of the men`s table after their 2-1 win over Kelburne at Glasgow Green. In reality the Paisley side will feel unfortunate not to anything from this match.



The first half was goalless but Kelburne held the initiative, they had three penalty corners to Grange`s one, and Ciaran Wilcox had a great chance to put the Paisley side ahead but shot at the Grange keeper.



After the interval Johnny Christie should have put Kelburne ahead but his final effort went wide of the target.



However, Kelburne`s reward finally came, Finn Halliday made the opening, he unselfishly squared the ball to Hector Hall who slid the ball home.



In the final quarter Grange eventually got back into the contest when Robbie Shepherdson pounced on a rebound to relieve the tensions in the Grange ranks.



Grange continued to press for the winner, several chances were created but no takers and a draw seemed the likely conclusion.



A couple of moments of lack of concentration in the Kelburne defence proved fatal at the end of the day. In the final minute, the Edinburgh side were awarded a penalty corner, this time Dan Coultas sent his direct shot goal wards and it went in/off the Kelburne keeper for the belated winner.



As a result Grange are eight points ahead after Western Wildcats` game against Clydesdale fell victim to the weather.



Elsewhere, Grove Menzieshill retained their third spot with a 4-2 win at Hillhead. Jamie Golden scored twice for the Taysiders while the others came from Albert Rowling and Cyril Varghese; a double from Jude Boslem replied for the Glasgow side.



Edinburgh University retained their fourth spot with the better of a 13 goal spree at Watsonians, as the Edinburgh students won 9-4



Edinburgh`s Jack Jamieson was the catalyst with four goals, Robbie Croll scored twice, while the others came from Ian Moodie, Ben Pearson and David Mawhinney. The reply came from Ally Dougall, Jamie Cochrane, Paddy Cruikshanks and David Pearson.



Uddingston moved up to fifth in the table with a 5-3 win over bottom side Dundee Wanderers. Blake Hinton was the Uddingston hero with a hat-trick, the other goals came from Jonny MacDonald and Connor Evans. Wanderers` replies came from Bobby Ralph (2) and Alex Slater.



Scottish Hockey Union media release