By AFTAR SINGH





Still national material: Goalkeeper Mohd Hazrul Faiz Ahmad Sobri in action for Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



KUALA LUMPUR: Goalkeeper Mohd Hazrul Faiz Ahmad Sobri has been given a lifeline after a four-year wait and the hockey player does not want to waste it.





Hazrul has vowed to justify his inclusion in the national hockey team after national coach Roelant Oltmans named him as one of the 34 trainees for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from April 11-18.



“I could not believe it when I was called up for national training after being sidelined for the last four years,” said Hazrul.



“Now that I’m in, I don’t want to waste this golden opportunity.”





Hazrul up close



Hazrul made his international debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh in 2014 and went on to play for Malaysia six times. He also played for Malaysia during the Japan tour in 2016 but that was his last national duty.



He even thought that his international career was over but refused to give up.



For the last four years, he has been trying to impress the selectors by raising his game in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) under the Terenggnu banner and finally, he has been given a second chance.



“This season, I played in all matches in the MHL except for one as I was not well.



“I thank coach Oltmans for giving me a chance to prove myself in training to win a place for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” said Hazrul, who played a vital role in helping Malaysia win the first Asian Junior tournament in Melaka in 2012 and finish fourth in the Junior World Cup in New Delhi, India, in 2013.



Besides Hazrul, the other keepers called up for training are Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman (Tenaga Nasional), Mohd Zaimi Mat Deris (Maybank) and Adrian Andy Albert (Universiti Kuala Lumpur).



Among the four, Hairi is the most experienced having played in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar in 2018 and the FIH World Series in Kuala Lumpur last May.



Hazrul said he would have to compete with Zaimi and Adrian to win a place in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



The Star of Malaysia