Thompson sisters fire Paragon to indoor final
by Nigel Simon
Thompson sisters, Kristin and Gabrielle combined for all three goals to lead Paragon to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Malvern in their women's Open Division semifinal of 2020 T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Sunday.
The Malvernites took a shock seventh-minute lead through Kherdine Gonzales which they held until the 18th minute when national forward Kristin drew Paragon level.
Nine minutes later, Kristin handed her team the lead for the first time and a minute before the end of the 40-minutes encounter, her younger sibling Gabrielle added a third item to set up the title match on Sunday against Magnolias, who were awarded a 5-0 win by default over last year's winners Ventures in the other semis.
A day earlier, the Boys Under-19 age-group finalists were also decided with Fatima and Paragon booking their championship showdown contrasting fashion.
Fatima secured a spot in the boy's decider after edging past Malvern 3-2 on sudden-death penalty stroke shoot-out while Paragon trashed Queen's Park Cricket Club 5-0.
The men's Open Division, Trinity men and women and mixed Veterans semifinals will take place on Saturday, March 7, along with the women's Open bronze medal match ahead of Sunday's finals in all six divisions.
RESULTS
On Sunday
Open Men:
QPCC 5 (Aidan De Gannes 14th, 17th, Marcus Pascal 16th, 28th, Shawn Lee Quay 22nd) vs Paragon 3 (Kelon Skerritt 7th, Joel Daniel 20th, David Coker 33rd)
Open Women semifinals
Paragon 3 (Kristin Thompson 18th, 27th, Gabrielle Thompson 39th) vs Malvern 1 (Kherdine Gonzales 7th)
Magnolias 5 vs Ventures 0 - by default
Mixed Veterans
Police 7 (Roger Daniel 4th, 7th, 38th, Antonio Quashie 5th, Kerwyn Hume 14th, Suzette Pierre 15th, Lorna Cooper 23rd) vs Malvern 4 (Anthony Marcano 16th, 26th, Marlon Jackson 29th, Korry Barnett 34th)
Defence Force 12 (Anthony Morales 2nd, 10th, 22nd, 34th, 39th, Aaron Mc Kenzie 16th, 30th, 32nd, Sherbert Mc Kie 4th, 7th, Kathleen La Rode-Francois 6th, 21st) vs Notre Dame 4 (Nigel Noel 7th, 29th, John Lewis 17th, Garth Baptiste 33rd)
On Saturday
Under-19 Boys semifinals
Fatima 4 (Matthew Perreira 14th, 32nd, Ghardel Elcock 7th, Roshane Hamilton 26th) vs Malvern 4 (Jovan Wren 9th, 36th, Shawn Phillip 18th, Idi Akii Bua 24th) - Fatima won 3-2 on penalty-stroke shoot-out
Paragon 5 (Esan Babb 7th, 39th, Tariq Singh 26th, 36th, Tarell Singh 35th) vs QPCC 0
Mixed Veterans
QPCC 14 (Darren Cowie 1st, 8th, 13th, 13th, 19th, Petra Zandvliet 5th, 6th, 20th, Gary Chin 12th, 33rd, Ryan Cowie 29th, 38th, Raphael Govia 37th, 40th) vs Defence Force 4 (Aaron Mc Kenzie 35th, 37th, Kathleen La Rode-Francois 30th, Anthony Morales 17th)
Malvern 7 (Andrea Jackson 12th, 18th, Anthony Marcano 21st, 36th, Korry Barnett 4th, Colin Byron 22nd, Gary Hercules 37th) vs Fatima 6 (Alan Young 8th, 17th, 20th, 40th, Cristina Abreu 15th, Shawn Tang Ming 34th)
Police 30 (Wayne Legerton 2nd, 4th, 8th, 11th, Antonio Quashie 2nd, 3rd, 12th, 29th, 32nd, Solomon Eccles 14th, 21st, 27th, 35th, 35th, Nicholas Wren 15th, 15th, 17th, 23rd, 31st, 37th, 39th, Kerwyn Hume 22nd, 39th, Roger Daniel 23rd, 29th, 33rd, 36th, Kevin Joseph 30th, 36th, 38th) vs Shape 1 (Sheridan Beckford 5th)
Trinity Women
Paragon 4 (Shania Gajadhar 16th, 36th, 37th, Danielle Thompson 36th) vs Magnolias 1 (Michelle Leotaud 8th)
The Trinidad Guardian