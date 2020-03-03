Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Thompson sisters fire Paragon to indoor final

Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments

by Nigel Simon

Thomp­son sis­ters, Kristin and Gabrielle com­bined for all three goals to lead Paragon to a 3-1 come-from-be­hind win over Malvern in their women's Open Di­vi­sion semi­fi­nal of 2020 T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook, on Sun­day.



The Malver­nites took a shock sev­enth-minute lead through Kher­dine Gon­za­les which they held un­til the 18th minute when na­tion­al for­ward Kristin drew Paragon lev­el.

Nine min­utes lat­er, Kristin hand­ed her team the lead for the first time and a minute be­fore the end of the 40-min­utes en­counter, her younger sib­ling Gabrielle added a third item to set up the ti­tle match on Sun­day against Mag­no­lias, who were award­ed a 5-0 win by de­fault over last year's win­ners Ven­tures in the oth­er semis.

A day ear­li­er, the Boys Un­der-19 age-group fi­nal­ists were al­so de­cid­ed with Fa­ti­ma and Paragon book­ing their cham­pi­onship show­down con­trast­ing fash­ion.

Fa­ti­ma se­cured a spot in the boy's de­cider af­ter edg­ing past Malvern 3-2 on sud­den-death penal­ty stroke shoot-out while Paragon trashed Queen's Park Crick­et Club 5-0.

The men's Open Di­vi­sion, Trin­i­ty men and women and mixed Vet­er­ans semi­fi­nals will take place on Sat­ur­day, March 7, along with the women's Open bronze medal match ahead of Sun­day's fi­nals in all six di­vi­sions.

RE­SULTS

On Sun­day

Open Men:

QPCC 5 (Aidan De Gannes 14th, 17th, Mar­cus Pas­cal 16th, 28th, Shawn Lee Quay 22nd) vs Paragon 3 (Kelon Sker­ritt 7th, Joel Daniel 20th, David Cok­er 33rd)

Open Women semi­fi­nals

Paragon 3 (Kristin Thomp­son 18th, 27th, Gabrielle Thomp­son 39th) vs Malvern 1 (Kher­dine Gon­za­les 7th)

Mag­no­lias 5 vs Ven­tures 0 - by de­fault

Mixed Vet­er­ans

Po­lice 7 (Roger Daniel 4th, 7th, 38th, An­to­nio Quashie 5th, Ker­wyn Hume 14th, Suzette Pierre 15th, Lor­na Coop­er 23rd) vs Malvern 4 (An­tho­ny Mar­cano 16th, 26th, Mar­lon Jack­son 29th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 34th)

De­fence Force 12 (An­tho­ny Morales 2nd, 10th, 22nd, 34th, 39th, Aaron Mc Ken­zie 16th, 30th, 32nd, Sher­bert Mc Kie 4th, 7th, Kath­leen La Rode-Fran­cois 6th, 21st) vs Notre Dame 4 (Nigel Noel 7th, 29th, John Lewis 17th, Garth Bap­tiste 33rd)

On Sat­ur­day

Un­der-19 Boys semi­fi­nals

Fa­ti­ma 4 (Matthew Per­reira 14th, 32nd, Ghard­el El­cock 7th, Roshane Hamil­ton 26th) vs Malvern 4 (Jo­van Wren 9th, 36th, Shawn Phillip 18th, Idi Akii Bua 24th) - Fa­ti­ma won 3-2 on penal­ty-stroke shoot-out

Paragon 5 (Esan Babb 7th, 39th, Tariq Singh 26th, 36th, Tarell Singh 35th) vs QPCC 0

Mixed Vet­er­ans

QPCC 14 (Dar­ren Cowie 1st, 8th, 13th, 13th, 19th, Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 5th, 6th, 20th, Gary Chin 12th, 33rd, Ryan Cowie 29th, 38th, Raphael Govia 37th, 40th) vs De­fence Force 4 (Aaron Mc Ken­zie 35th, 37th, Kath­leen La Rode-Fran­cois 30th, An­tho­ny Morales 17th)

Malvern 7 (An­drea Jack­son 12th, 18th, An­tho­ny Mar­cano 21st, 36th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 4th, Col­in By­ron 22nd, Gary Her­cules 37th) vs Fa­ti­ma 6 (Alan Young 8th, 17th, 20th, 40th, Cristi­na Abreu 15th, Shawn Tang Ming 34th)

Po­lice 30 (Wayne Leg­erton 2nd, 4th, 8th, 11th, An­to­nio Quashie 2nd, 3rd, 12th, 29th, 32nd, Solomon Ec­cles 14th, 21st, 27th, 35th, 35th, Nicholas Wren 15th, 15th, 17th, 23rd, 31st, 37th, 39th, Ker­wyn Hume 22nd, 39th, Roger Daniel 23rd, 29th, 33rd, 36th, Kevin Joseph 30th, 36th, 38th) vs Shape 1 (Sheri­dan Beck­ford 5th)

Trin­i­ty Women

Paragon 4 (Sha­nia Ga­jad­har 16th, 36th, 37th, Danielle Thomp­son 36th) vs Mag­no­lias 1 (Michelle Leo­taud 8th)

The Trinidad Guardian

