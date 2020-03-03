The second match in the new format Hockey Wales Men’s Club Championship competition took place on Sunday with Whitchurch playing Swansea at the National Hockey Centre, Cardiff.





Whitchurch opened the scoring in the second minute with a goal, from open play, for Michael Venn.



Attacking moves, at both ends of the park, were well defended, but in the 58' of the 60-minute match, Swansea equalised with Ben Hancox scoring from a Penalty Corner.



With the final score 1 – 1 it will be all to play for in the third and final round robin match when Penarth play Whitchurch at the National Hockey Centre on 28th March.



The winner of the pool will play Cardiff & Met, our highest ranked England Hockey (National) League team, in the Hockey Wales Club Championship Final on the weekend of 2/3 May 2020.



Hockey Wales media release