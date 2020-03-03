Altrincham-based side are relegated from the Investec Women's Premier Division for the first time in their history



Bowdon Hightown had spent 30 years in the top flight Credit: HOCKEYTODAY.CO.UK



One of English hockey's longest-running records ended at the weekend when Bowdon Hightown were relegated from the Investec Women's Premier Division for the first time in their history.





A 2-0 defeat to University of Birmingham, who have now won three in a row in their bid for survival, not only consigned Bowdon women to the second tier in the 30th anniversary season of the women's national league, but also meant there would be no northern representative in next season's top flight. As they say in hockey circles, the English Premier Division is fast becoming the 'M25 league'.



"We are gutted," said Tina Cullen, Bowdon's long-serving player turned coach. "We were in contention for most games but to concede at one end and not to score at the other you are always going to go down."



Bowdon had the better possession in the first half against Birmingham despite going a goal down. As the minutes ticked by, Bowdon went for the equaliser and Birmingham were awarded a penalty corner in the last second. Lauren Hunt then scored with the last play of the game to confirm Bowdon's plight.



"We didn't get relegated because of Saturday and it's been the story of our season," added Cullen, 50, who joined the club as a 19-year-old when Bowdon joined the inaugural Typhoo National League in 1989.



Indeed, Bowdon's three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season had left the Altrincham-based side on the back foot. "It put the pressure on us a bit more but we win together, lose together and the girls' attitude has been excellent. They haven't criticised each other and they kept going until the end."



Rather than revel in relegation, the hockey fraternity rallied round Bowdon. Former player Kate Richardson-Walsh said on Twitter: "They gave me the best foundation in hockey and life. So many brilliant people at the club, I know they’ll be back doing the North-West proud."



Meanwhile, former international Mel Clewlow said: "For me this is a blow to hockey in the north and is another step closer to creating a Premier League centred around the M25."



Cullen praised the support given to the club and admitted that the northern element to Bowdon's relegation was a key factor. "We have produced quite a few players who have gone on to play junior and international level, as well as the Olympics, and we are pretty friendly most of the time," she said.



"But this has been a long time coming, perhaps four or five years. It was hard work to keep going and we knew eventually it would come. It has worked its way up the country, with Sutton Coldfield, Olton, Cannock, Leicester [all being relegated]. We are are the only team now you can't play for and be in the GB programme [due to geography]."



Bowdon have relied on home-grown talent and fielded five Under-17 players on the bench at the weekend. The hope now is to achieve a winning mentality away from the Premier Division for a team which has lost 10 of 16 league games thus far.



"It's a tough environment to learn in but they will be back stronger next season," added Cullen. "We hope to not only bounce back to the Premier Division but also bounce back to winning.



"We could have done things differently, at the end of the day I am the coach and it stops with me. But we need to play the next two games, keep our heads high and give the youngsters some exposure and see how it goes."



Race on for survival



With two matches remaining, five clubs are in a fight to finish outside the second relegation spot. It could not be tighter, with four clubs currently sitting on 17 points and Beeston one point ahead. Whoever finishes in ninth will face a play-off against the winner of Division One North and South.



Meanwhile, Beeston, who sit in fifth place, could even reach the play-offs if they can win their last two matches, though Buckingham realistically need one point to secure the fourth and final play-off berth. Beeston are currently the most northerly side left in the Premier Division and will secure top-flight status if they beat in-form East Grinstead this weekend.



The regional divide in domestic hockey also stretches to the men's game, where Beeston men could also be the most northerly team left in the men's Premier Division if Brooklands Manchester University are relegated.



Play-off home hopes in balance



At the top of the table, East Grinstead women lead the race to join Surbiton and secure a home berth in the play-off semi-finals against Hampstead. Sophie Bray's fine season continued with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thumping of Loughborough Students as she moved past 20 goals for the season.



East Grinstead leapfrogged Hampstead & Westminster into second place after the Londoners lost to rivals Surbiton 3-2 at Paddington Rec. Hannah Martin and Eloise Stenner made it 2-0 within five minutes before Hampstead battled back to level through Fran Tew and Mel Wilkinson. Georgie Twigg then netted the winner in the 52nd minute, with Surbiton now two matches away from another unbeaten season as they chase a seventh successive Championship title.



What's on this weekend: Saturday March 7



Investec Women's Premier Division



Buckingham v Hampstead & Westminster, 12pm

Surbiton v Clifton Robinsons, 12pm

Holcombe v University of Birmingham, 1:30pm

Bowdon v Loughborough Students, 1:45pm

Beeston v East Grinstead, 4pm



