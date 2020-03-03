



Surbiton’s 7-0 victory over Brooklands MU on Saturday clinched top spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division, giving them home advantage in the play-offs and securing their place in Europe for the 2020-21 season.





It makes it a double-return for the London club whose women were confirmed as their national league winners seven days earlier.



Four goals from Luke Taylor plus two from Alan Forsyth and one from Ben Boon helped them secure a comfortable victory – their 14th in the league from 16 matches.



It means they retain the regular season title and they will look to add the playoffs title in due course amid a famous season in which they emerged from the EHL KO16 last October.



Two wins in two days mean that Old Georgians have secured the fourth and final spot in the play-offs, while also confirmed in the top four are Hampstead & Westminster and Wimbledon.



Wimbledon dropped to third in the table after losing out 3-2 at Beeston on Saturday, while Hampstead & Westminster leapfrogged them into second.



Adam Dixon had given Beeston the lead on 11 minutes until Ben Francis levelled for Wimbledon in the 32nd minute. Sam Apoola restored Beeston’s lead a minute later, but Ben Arnold scored on 47 minutes to make it 2-2.



The game appeared to be heading for a draw, until Apoola popped up to score his second and take the win.



Sam French hit a hat-trick for Hampstead & Westminster as they beat the University of Exeter 6-3.



Their other goals came from Josh Kelly, Matt Guise Brown and Will Calnan, while Kiran Patel, Rhys Bradshaw and Charlie Taylor were the visitors’ scorers.



Euro Hockey League media release