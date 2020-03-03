Lend me your ears: National hockey coach Roelant Oltmans instructing his players at a training session in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





KUALA LUMPUR: Age is no barrier when it comes to chasing dreams for national hockey forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil.



The 34-year-old, who played for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), is on a mission to earn his 300th international cap by featuring in the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from Sept 24-Oct 3.



Tengku Ahmad is the oldest player out of the 34 called up for national training by coach Roelant Oltmans after the MHL season ended.



In the MHL, Tengku Ahmad helped UniKL bag a treble - the Charity Shield, TNB (overall) Cup and the league – even after he broke his jaw when he was hit by a ball in the match against Hockey Academy of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12.



Although not completely recovered, Tengku Ahmad reported for the first day of national training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



“It will take three months to fully recover from the injury but I’m all ready to play for Malaysia for the 300th time at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, ” said Tengku Ahmad, who scored eight goals during the league.



“I”m happy that my service is still needed.



“I’m always ready to serve the national team.



“I will be happy if given a chance to play in Ipoh, I’ll fight for my spot.”



“I’m the most senior in the national team but I’m not too eager to wear the armband. What’s important is to play well in all matches for Malaysia, ” he added.



The national team will train for three weeks before nine players will be dropped. The final squad of 18 players will be named after a friendly match against Canada just before the tournament begins in Ipoh.



