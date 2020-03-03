Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Azlan Shah Cup postponed to Sept

Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020
By Jugjet Singh

THE Azlan Shah Cup became the latest Covid-19 sporting casualty yesterday.



The tournament was supposed to be held in Ipoh on April 11-18 but has been postponed to Sept 24 to Oct 3.

Organising chairman Datuk Rahim Ariff, in a statement yesterday, said the decision has been conveyed to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), the International Hockey Confederation (FIH), the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHF) and competing teams.

“The health and the well-being of all teams, especially those competing in the Olympics (Canada, Australia and Japan), were taken into consideration,” read the statement.

The national team, however, had started their preparations hours before the statement was issued yesterday.

The teams who were supposed to compete in Ipoh were World No 2 Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan and Malaysia.

The national trainees reported to coach Roelant Oltmans in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Among those not in the team are seasoned players Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri, Shukri Mutalib, Nabil Fikri Noor and Joel van Huizen.

The Saari brothers said they will not play for the national team as long as Oltmans was in charge.

“It’s their choice, and it would have been nicer if they had said that before they were dropped,” said Oltmans.

New Straits Times

