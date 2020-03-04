Australia’s top hockey teams have received a boost in their preparations for the Olympics, thanks to the State Government contributing to the cost of a new pitch at Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University.





Hockey WA recently replaced Playing Field 1 at the Perth Hockey Stadium, ensuring that the turf is available for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras’ Olympic preparations.



Works included replacement of the playing surface as well as a significant upgrade to the sub surface. The playing surface will be the same type and specification as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics turf.



The State Government contributes $75,000 a year to the playing surface replacement program at Perth Hockey Stadium as part of the agreement to accommodate the Hockey Australia High Performance Program at the stadium.



The Perth Hockey Stadium accommodates community hockey as well as State, national and international competitions.



The new pitch is part of the State Government’s ongoing support for hockey in WA.



Since 2014-15, Hockey WA has received $1 million from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries for capital upgrades and minor works, including a new roof and a lighting upgrade to Pitch 1.



As stated by Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray:



“The pitch at the Perth Hockey Stadium is now identical to what will be used at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



“This will attract top level national and international level hockey competition to Perth with all the associated tourism spin-offs.



“The Perth Hockey Stadium can now boast pitches suitable for grassroots hockey right up to the elite Olympic level for our aspiring athletes of the future.”



Mirage News