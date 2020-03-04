



Kids of Western Australia! Don’t miss the opportunity to take part in three special coaching clinics to be conducted by members of the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.





The first clinic will take place prior to the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras’ FIH Pro League double header against Argentina on Saturday 7 March, and then on both match days against New Zealand on 16/17 May.



All three clinics will be held at the Perth Hockey Centre at Curtin University, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Australian bushfire relief.



To register for any of the three clinics, simply purchase a child ticket to one of the Pro League double headers, plus an additional $20 to attend the hour long clinic on that day.



“These clinics are a fantastic opportunity for kids, whether they play hockey already or are new to the sport, to come and have some fun and learn from the players,” said Hockeyroo Kate Jenner.



“We all started our hockey journey somewhere, and if we can help inspire and motivate kids to pick up a hockey stick and get out and have a run around that’s great.”



“We are in a privileged position to be role models, and I know both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras enjoy the chance to be able to share their knowledge and try to inspire the next generation.”



A host of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos players are expected to take part in the clinics, and if the success of the clinics that were held on the match days of the Pro League matches in Sydney earlier this year are anything to go by, you won’t want to miss out. Spaces are limited so book now.



To secure your place, visit Ticketek.



If you have already purchased tickets to a Pro League match for any of the three days and wish to registers for the clinic, please contact Hockey Australia directly by email.



Hockeyroos and Kookaburras Coaching Clinics

LOCATION: Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University

DATES: Saturday 7 March (2:30pm), Saturday 16 May (2:30pm), Sunday 17 May (1:30pm)



Click here to purchase a ticket to the Pro League and register for a clinic.



Hockey Australia media release