



USA Field Hockey celebrates the life of David Harris, a true pioneer and legend of the sport in the United States, who passed away on February 26, 2020. A man of all trades, David was instrumental on a number of fronts for field hockey on the West Coast, and in general around the country, from being one of the first male International Hockey Federation (FIH) certified umpires to coaching and managing the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team. He represented the red, white and blue on the field as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team, but above all, was a key figure in the development of the sport in Moorpark, Calif. with his name synonymous with the California Cup, Moorpark College Hockey Center and inspiring countless athletes over the decades.





The entire USA Field Hockey Family extends its thoughts and condolences to David’s family and loved ones, including his wife Elaine, brother Tom and sons Patrick and Sean.



“I have continued to discover more and more of the great contributions David made to field hockey, both big and small, throughout his life,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “As a player, goalkeeper, organizer, supporter, coach, umpire, field hockey dad and more, he was truly a founding father of every aspect of the game in this country.”



Born in 1947, David was an early recruit to field hockey in the late 1960’s through his brother, who fondly recalled the early days of simply hitting balls as hard as they could up and down an open field. In an interview in 2017, David reminisced about hitting balls in grass a foot high and working with Tom to make goals out of plastic pipe and fishnets between the uneven chalk lines. To them, it was doing whatever it took to play the game. It was from these early days in the Golden State that the California Cup was seeded and has been facilitated by the brothers ever since. In 2016 at the 45th edition of the event, David was honored as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, not only for helping found the international tournament, but for his tireless contributions as an athlete, coordinator, director and manger.



“Dave Harris was loving, witty and a selfless hockey hero to many," said Marc Bakerman, California Cup Tournament Director. "Dave was Mr. Hockey. He was a pioneer for male youth hockey development, our first FIH Umpire, helped construct local hockey facilities and co-founded the California Cup Tourney. The legend of Dave lives on with the stories that continue to be told by everyone he encountered. His greatest legacy are the examples he set for boys to play hockey at the highest levels internationally, no matter their family's lack of money to pay. Dave Harris cared and kept male youth hockey alive when there was no formal infrastructure that could bare its weight. One must ask 'where would male hockey in the United States be today without Dave?' Super Dave is owed a deep debt of gratitude from the hockey community he gave his life to.”



Above all, David and Elaine were known to opening up their home to hundreds of families over the years. This hospitality became iconic to any player or team that looked to play in Moorpark. The couple were also founding members of the U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Booster Club, which has helped fund costs of travel, food and board, as well as distribute equipment to members of the junior and senior USMNT.



Field hockey was an unbreakable bond David had with his family, especially his sons, Patrick and Sean, who shared a commonality with their father that very few can experience: representing Team USA on the international stage. He guided generations of players as a jack-of-all-trades individual and fueled by the love of the game.



As he once said, “I think I will be involved in [field] hockey until the Lord calls me home.”



A memorial service honoring David’s life is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PT. A GoFundMe has also been created, which fans are encouraged to contribute to by clicking here.





USFHA media release