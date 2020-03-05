



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team is starting the year 2020 with a trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina for a training camp and test series against the host nation from March 7 to 14. As USA’s first international competition of the year, the U-21 squad will play three games against Argentina’s U-21 team on March 9, 11 and 12, while playing two friendlies against a local men’s team on March 8.





“We haven’t played against Argentina in a long time, so this is a great opportunity for us this early in the year to see where we stand in our development,” said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “Argentina is historically the best team in the region and one of the best in the world so I expect our learning curve to be steep.”



With two training camps under their belts in January, the Junior USMNT program has an active year including more training camps in March, July, August and October and more test matches in August. This is all in preparation for the Junior Pan American Championship taking place November 30 to December 13 in Santiago, Chile.



U-21 USMNT vs. Argentina Schedule:



Sunday, March 8 Friendlies vs. local men’s team 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Monday, March 9 vs. Argentina U-21 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 vs. Argentina U-21 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Argentina U-21 8:30 p.m.



*All times are in Eastern Time Zone

**These games will not be live streamed.



U-21 USMNT vs. Argentina Roster:



Leo Baumgarder (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Shomik Chakraborty (Washington, D.C.), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Jack Gallucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Damien Tarala (Hong Kong, China)



