For Brooke Peris, the matches will be even more special as the striker will be wearing kit designed by her cousin Nova Peris, celebrating Australia's indigenous heritage. Nova was the first indigenous hockey player to win gold at an Olympic Games (1996). She then switched sports and represented Australia at athletics in the 2000 Olympic Games.



The kit design features seven sisters and an emu in the sky – symbolising the Aboriginal people's skill at astronomy, as well as delving into ancient culture and mythology.



The match against Argentina will take on extra significance for you as you are wearing our playing uniform that was designed by your cousin Novo Peris. And the teams and fans will be celebrating your indigenous heritage. How do you think you will feel as you step onto the pitch?

Brooke Peris: "It’s always an honour to wear the Australia body suit and to play in front of a home crowd but it is an extra special touch when you get an indigenous design by a family member. This is the first time we are celebrating our indigenous ground in the hockey community, so I am very excited and very honoured to have that opportunity."



Australia and Argentina are currently tussling for second place in the word rankings, what do you expect of these two matches?

Brooke Peris: “I expect that it will be a great fight and neither team will stop until the final whistle. We are both very fast paced teams, we are both very skilful teams and we match each other very well. I think that it will be a very exciting couple of games.



How will the Hockeyroos cope with the attacking skills of Argentina?

Brooke Peris: “I think we have one of the best defences in the world to be honest. They are strong, they are fit, they have unique skills. The defenders have a really good opportunity to show their skills and they will do their job on the day.



What will be your tactics when it comes to breaking down their defence?

Brooke Peris: “We just go off together as an attacking group. We always work together as a group and fight from the front position and we will be looking to execute [skills] in the circle when we need to. We have been working on that for the last couple of weeks so I hopefully on the weekend now we will get to show that we can do it.



How important is it for the team's mindset to beat such close rivals?

Brooke Peris: “It’s hugely important. Everyone has an individual opportunity to get ready for the game and I have no doubt that each player will be ready to perform at their best. I am just looking forward to how they will all perform.”



How important will the fans be when it comes to creating an atmosphere that your team can thrive on?

Brooke Peris: “Argentina always have a great crowd and their atmosphere is incredible. Australia can match that. The crowd will cheer for us and when we get the ball running, the crowd will get involved. It makes hockey super exciting and it is important to get as many people as we can down here to watch a great game of hockey.”



