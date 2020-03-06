

Surbiton earn Investec Women's Hockey League title



Men's and Investec Women's League Finals



The top four teams in the Men's and Investec Women's Premier Divisions play off against each other to be crowned champions.





In the semi-finals, 1st play against 4th, and 2nd play 3rd. The winning semi-finalists qualify for the final. As requested by teams the semi-finals are at home club venues. Men’s semis are on 29 March, Women’s semis are on 4 April in order to ensure availability of international players.



The team finishing top of the Division at the end of the regular season take England’s second place in the following season’s European Club Championships (EH) while the winners of the final are league champions and take England’s top place. If this is the same team then the losers of the final take the second European place.



The League Finals are on Sunday 5 April at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



12:00 – Men’s finals

14:30 – Women’s final



Promotion & Relegation – Premier Division and Division 1 North & Division 1 South



The team finishing 10th in the Premier Division is relegated.



The winners of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off in a one-off match on 29 March at a neutral venue, Nottingham Hockey Centre. The winners of this match are promoted to the Premier Division.



The losers of this game play against the team finishing 9th in the Premier Division over two matches with the winners on the aggregate score earning/retaining a Premier Division place.



5 April – Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off v 9th Premier Division – Match 1

18 April – 9th Premier Division v Losers of Division 1 North & Division 1 South play off – Match 2



Promotion & Relegation – Division 1 North & Division 1 South and Conference East, Conference North & Conference West

The teams finishing 10th in Division 1 North & Division 1 South are relegated to the Conferences. The three Conference winners are promoted.



Out of the two teams finishing 9th in Division 1 North & Division 1 South, the team with the best playing record over the season will retain their Division 1 status. The other team is relegated to the Conferences.



Promotion & Relegation – Conference East, Conference North & Conference West and Regional Premier Divisions



The teams finishing 10th in Conference East, Conference North & Conference West are relegated to the Regional Leagues. The five Regional League winners are promoted.



Out of the three teams finishing 9th in Conference East, Conference North & Conference West, the team with the best playing record over the season will retain their Conference status. The other two teams are relegated to the Conferences.



League Positions

Where teams are equal on points the following method shall determine their positions in order:

1. Highest number of matches won.

2. Highest goal difference.

3. Highest number of goals scored.

4. If teams are still equal a play-off will be arranged if this will determine a promotion/relegation/qualification issue



This will also be used if there is equality on points in the 9th placed teams in Division 1 North & Division 1 South and Conference East, Conference North & Conference West.



England Hockey Board Media release