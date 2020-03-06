

From left: Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur defender Mohd Fikri Amer Runnizar, coach S. Selvaraju, Hockademy president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin and forward Zafri Afiq Nor Azlan.



KUALA LUMPUR: Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur youngsters Mohd Fikri Amer Runnizar and Zafri Afiq Nor Azlan will get the chance of a lifetime after being chosen to feature in the Australian Hockey League.





The 21-year-old defender Mohd Fikri and 20-year-old forward Zafri Afiq will play for Division One club Greater Dandenong Warriors, which is based in Melbourne.



The duo, who played for debutants Hockademy in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which ended last month, will play for six months in the Australian League, which begins next month.



Hockademy president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin said the Australian club chose Fikri and Zafri to join the club based on videos of them playing in the MHL.



“Greater Dandenong Warriors club were pleased with their performance in the local league and gave them a contract for six months to play in their league.



“The duo are also the best among our juniors at Hockademy. We must thank our (Hockademy) coach S. Selvaraju for helping Fikri and Zafri to realise their hope to feature in the Australian League, ” said Megat.



“It is an opportunity of a lifetime for these two youngsters to learn as much as they can by playing in the Australia League, which is one of the best leagues in the world.



“Australia are the powerhouse in hockey as they have won all major titles in the world.



“The club will provide the players with accommodation and an allowance while Hockademy corporate partners, GIG Technology Holdings Sdn Bhd will pay for the players’ flight tickets and visa, ” said Megat.



Zafri, who played for Malaysia in the Under-16 four-nation tournament in Mannheim, Germany in 2016, said it was a dream come true to play in the Australian League.



“It will be a learning curve for me and Fikri to gain as much experience playing against top clubs in Melbourne.



“I will do my best to play as many matches as possible in the league to improve my skills and also my scoring ability, ” said Zafri, who scored two goals for Hockademy in the MHL this season.



Fikri said he was excited to play for the first time in a foreign league and he is not going to waste this opportunity to learn every aspect of game by playing in Australia.



“My mission is to be a national player and I want to learn from the coaches of club in Melbourne to be one fine defender, ” said Fikri.



The Star of Malaysia