



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that the next World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters Indoor World Cup will be hosted in the United States. This prestigious international competition will take place from March 10 to 14, 2021 at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. and will include the O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-55 age divisions for both men and women. More than 40 total teams are expected to participate from all regions of the world.





Organization of this event is led by David Sculley, chairperson of the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup organizing committee for USA Field Hockey and a participant on the U.S. Men's Masters Team in the last two masters indoor world cup events. Sculley will be in close partnership with renowned tournament director Nigel Traverso, U.S. Women's Masters Team athlete Maria Keesling, and USA Field Hockey's Lifetime Engagement Promoter Kendra Lucking and National Development Director Sally Goggin, as well as additional members of the USA Field Hockey staff. These volunteers are committed to providing a world-class event which is a competitive and fun experience for all participants.



“At the WMH Masters Indoor World Cup, you get the best men’s and women’s players in the world at their age groups - folks like Carsten Fischer of Germany, Ken Periera of Canada, or our very own Pat Cota of the United States,” noted Sculley. “The competition is fierce and played at a very high-level, but there is also a genuine spirit of international camaraderie that makes the event truly magical. We look forward to welcoming top masters indoor teams from across the globe.”



In December 2019, WMH opened the bidding process for the Masters Indoor World Cup. With a submission of interest bid due January 16, 2020, details of the submission process where promptly circulated to the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Masters Committees. Sculley, with the assistance of other committee members Peter Jones and Jeremy Roberts, and Maria Keesling and Pam Stuper from the U.S. Women’s Masters Committee, began reaching out to stakeholders in the United States indoor community. The group was fortunate to add Goggin, Lucking and Traverso, in addition to USA Field Hockey's Director of Umpiring Steve Horgan, and Director of Futures and Programs Lisa McCoy.



The bid was strengthened immensely by the aid of Richard Kentwell of WC Eagles who agreed to host the event at The Training Center. As the detailed bid was prepared, the group collaborated on event planning alongside local leaders like Jon Scheuren of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board and Paul Tornetta of The Proving Grounds, who offered much local support to help secure the bid and lay groundwork for a successful tournament. Thanks to the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board for their generous support of this event, and their organization for athletes who will be staying in the King of Prussia, Pa. area.







"Masters hockey has exploded in the last ten years in both the indoor and outdoor competition formats," added Goggin. "The United States has a thriving Masters community made up of talented and passionate men and women who love and embrace field hockey as a sport for life. Their dedication to train and compete at the highest level is inspiring, exciting and bodes well for the future growth of hockey in the United States and beyond. A huge thank you to Pam Stuper, Maria Keesling, Peter Jones, Warren Prestwich and other leaders in the Masters community, as well as David Sculley and other Masters players for promoting and developing hockey and being living examples of the joy of lifetime engagement.”



“This is a huge opportunity for the Masters and Adult indoor field hockey community," said Lucking. "Thank you to the many excellent leaders providing competitive indoor opportunities for adult and masters athletes in the United States which has contributed to the growth in engagement and participation enabling USA to win this bid. I am very excited for this event and for it to be a focal point in the country to continue building a lasting structure to fuel the growth of adult and masters indoor competition.”



U.S. Masters field hockey formally began in 2012 when a men’s O-45 team was entered in the first FIH Masters World Cup which was held in Canterbury, England. This was at the initiative of Jones and Simon Gray. In 2014 men's and women's squads were entered in the O-40 and O-50 age divisions of the Masters World Cup in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. In 2016, USA was represented by men's and women's teams in the O-40 and O-45 age divisions at the Masters World Cup in Canberra, Australia. At the 2017 IMHA Masters Indoor World Cup in Krefeld, Germany, the U.S. Masters Committee entered an O-40 women's squad and O-40 and O-50 men’s teams. The 2018 Masters World Cup in Barcelona, Spain saw a further increase in representation by USA teams with the women entering O-35, O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-55 teams and the men entering O-40, O-45, O-50 and O-55 squads. The red, white and blue also played in the FIH Grand Masters World Cup in the men's O-60 division in Barcelona. In 2019, the second WMH Masters Indoor World Cup was held in Hong Kong, where USA entered teams in the women’s O-40 and men’s O-40 and O-50 divisions.







Preparations are currently underway for the 2020 WMH Masters World Cup.



USA Field Hockey and the 2021 WMH Masters Indoor World Cup Committee will be seeking volunteers and sponsors to support the tournament’s organization and execution. If you are interested in working on this exciting event, please contact David Sculley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Details for trials for the U.S. Women's Masters Indoor Squad can be found by clicking here. Registration closes Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Details for trials for the U.S. Men’s Masters Indoor Squads will be announced shortly and are currently expected to take place in early June, 2020.



USFHA media release