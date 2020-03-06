

Australia’s Eddie Ockenden takes on England PIC: World Sport Pics



Eddie Ockenden is set to surpass Jamie Dwyer’s all time record of 365 Kookaburras appearances this weekend.





Ockenden, who was named the 2019 Kookaburras Player of the Year, will become Australia’s most capped male when he takes the field in this weekend’s two FIH Pro League matches against Argentina in Perth.



Currently with 364 appearances to his name, the 32-year-old co-captain will equal the 365 game record of Australian hockey legend Jamie Dwyer on Friday before eclipsing it on Saturday.



A triple Olympian who has been part of two World Cup-winning teams and three Commonwealth gold medal teams, Ockenden made his debut as a 19-year-old in 2006 and has gone from attack to defence in that time.



“In the scheme of things, it doesn’t feel like it means a lot because it is just a number of games, but when I sit back and think about it, it means a lot to have been in this team for this amount of time,” said Ockenden.



“I reflect on the guys that I have been able to play alongside and the friendships and my best mates in this team, so I think that is really cool…they are the things I have been reflecting on.”



“It is a special team and I love being part of the Kookaburras so that is what means the most to me.”



Colin Batch, Kookaburras head coach, said: “Eddie doesn’t chase these sorts of accolades. He has been a super player for the Kookaburras … we love Eddie Ockenden and Eddie Ockenden loves the Kookaburras.”



Subscribe to our print or digital edition for the bigger picture in 2020. Discounts with our partners and major savings on our digital product for global readers. Find out which subscription suits you best. Sign up now!



It’s a huge year for the sport – and our mission is for all juniors, grass roots, masters and general hockey lovers to read the game



The Hockey Paper