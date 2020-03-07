By AGNES MAKHANDIA





USIU-A Spartans forward Rhoda Kuira (left) dribbles past Lakers' Aurelia Opondo (right) and Linet Barasa (centre) during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on October 12, 2019 at City Park Stadium, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Record holders Blazers, formerly Telkom, begin their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League title defence Sunday with a crunch tie against rivals United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





This will be the highlight of this weekend's matches as the 2020 season enters its second week. Spartans finished second to Blazers last season and both clubs will represent the country during this year's Africa Cup for Club Championship set for November 3 to December 5 in Blantyre, Malawi.



Blazers, who are chasing a record extending 23rd league crown, won both fixtures last season- 2-1 in the first leg, before handing the students a 4-0 thrashing to complete the double in the return leg.



Blazers official Jos Openda said, “Its new season but our mantra to defend the title hasn’t changed. Once again we will give a good account ourselves as we train our eyes on the Clubs Championship later in the year."



While the odds will favour Blazers if their previous results are anything to go by, USIU-A coach Willis Okeyo remains optimistic ahead of the 5pm clash.



“We want to perform better. We have in recent years dreamt of stopping Blazers' dominance, but we have fallen short. I hope this year will be different. Blazers are a good side, but we are equally up to the task,” said Okeyo.



The university side have bolstered their defence with the signing of Redempta Walabala and Phanice Eka.



Strathmore University's Scorpions, who finished third last season, also begin their campaign on Sunday against newcomers Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines in another women’s Premier league clash set for 3pm at the same venue.



Wolverines, alongside Oranje Leonas, earned promotion to the top tier last season from the Super League after finishing in the top two positions.



Reached for comment, Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said, “We have the depth and pedigree to turn around the last year’s performance.



“This season, we have a good squad and I’m optimistic of a good performance. As much as our opponents (Wolverines) are new in the top tier, they are not minnows. Most of the players in that squad have played in the Premier League and they know what to do and are therefore not push overs.



We will give our all and hopefully start the league on a winning note," Senge said.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)



Saturday



Super League



Men



KCA-U v Nakuru Men (2pm)

JKUAT v Kenyatta University (4pm)

MMU v Wazalendo Masters (6pm)



Women



Multimedia University v Nakuru (12noon)



National League



Men



UoN v Nairobi Chapel (2pm)



Sunday



Premier League



Women



Strathmore University v DFG Wolverines (3pm)

Blazers v USIU-A (5pm)



Super League



Men



JKUAT v KU (1pm)



Women



Daystar University v MMU (9am)

Technical University of Kenya v University of Nairobi (11am)



Daily Nation