



The South African Hockey Association like many South Africans and certainly global communities is concerned about the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Whilst South Africa has not had any confirmed cases in the early days of the initial outbreak this is no longer the case. We are part of a global community and our lives continue to intersect with the world on a daily basis via sport, travel, business, tourism and the like.





In the interest of a sport specific precaution SA Hockey would like to further advise that pre- match and post-match hand shaking will no longer be required until further notice.



“Teams are still encouraged to show true sportsmanship and teams are still to acknowledge the competing team and match officials and to wish them well before their game. As such we encourage them to consider rather an elbow bump, foot tap and/or stick tap.” Said Marissa Langeni, CEO of SA Hockey.



Some precautionary measures include, but are not limited to:



Shaking of hands should be suspended to reduce spread risk.

When coughing, cough within the elbow or a tissue (dispose of the tissue in the correct manner).

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or utilise waterless hand washes often especially after contact with individuals.

When handling public space materials (trolleys at airports and public spaces etc), it is advisable to, if possible, use disinfectant wipes on these items also to reduce risk.

Limit direct contact with individuals by handshaking, hugging as much as one can.



SA Hockey Association media release